6 Modern Indie Horror Movie Gems That Deserve More Love

Chris Nash’s innovative slasher isn’t really interested in emulating horror movies you’ve seen before. It takes a familiar slasher-film setup (a group of teens in the woods, a resurrected killer, gruesome kills) and flips it completely on its head. Rather than lead the story from the victims’ perspective, In a Violent Nature follows its Vorhees-esque killer’s perspective as he slowly tramps through the woods towards his prey. No musical score, just the steady dread of his approach.

“Slow” and “steady” are the focus here. There are long shots of the killer just… walking. Think Gus Van Sant’s Friday the 13th. This kind of pacing is, admittedly, not for everyone. But when “Johnny” finally finds his victims and sets about eliminating them, his kills are so cold and visceral that seasoned gore fans will be taken aback. If you’re a patient viewer, this is worth a look.

2. Caveat

When memory-impaired drifter Isaac is hired by an acquaintance to babysit a psychologically disturbed young woman called Olga at an isolated house, he’s baffled by the rules he has to follow, which include wearing a leather harness that restricts his movement to certain rooms. It soon becomes clear that there are good reasons he shouldn’t stray too far from (relative) safety, but where would the fun be in his staying put?

Quite a few people checked out Damian McCarthy’s Oddity in 2024, but his 88-minute feature film debut, Caveat, still needs more love! Arguably, it’s better than Oddity and creates a much more effective atmosphere through a kind of sheer dread that justifies its scares. The moments when Isaac attempts to navigate the house while tethered to the harness will absolutely shit you up. Good stuff.

3. Deadstream

Shawn Ruddy is a disgraced internet personality who has built his whole career on high‑stunt live streams, but having been demonetized after a particularly unethical stunt, he’s looking to get those precious views and subscriber numbers back up with a ghostly lock-in that he hopes will bring in new and old fans alike.

Shawn’s found footage escapades at “Death Manor” are a real hoot. The film is still scary and gross, but its main character’s terrifying encounters are deftly undercut by his painful need for validation and his relentlessly annoying YouTuber persona. The live chat reactions also provide consistently fun commentary as Shawn’s situation deteriorates in real time.