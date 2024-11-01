Can Comedy Horror Ever Be Truly Scary?

So it is not surprising that it was only a matter of time before someone tried it again with the advent of the television. When they did, perhaps the most surprising element was that front and centre to the hoax was British talk show host staple, Michael Parkinson.

Long before The Blair Witch Project, Ghostwatch was scaring the pants off audiences with shaky cam footage. Billed as a Halloween live event, audiences watched Michael Parkinson broadcasting from a TV studio while Red Dwarf’s Craig Charles and TV mainstay Sarah Greene were reporting live from “the most haunted house in Britain”.

Plenty has been written about Ghostwatch itself, but perhaps what sold the hoax so effectively was how naff everything was. The jokes were cheesy but unfunny, the presenters were visibly but not unconvincingly strained by the material. For the first hour of the film, the only signs of paranormal activity are reports of knocking, gruesome kids’ drawings, and someone phoning in to say they thought they saw a figure in some dark, blurry camera footage. Everything else is second-hand – some concerned neighbours, children telling tales, the presenter recounting their own unconvincing “paranormal experience” from years before. And because this was the BBC, we also had the obligatory sceptic to come in and scoff at everything.

As its director, Lesley Manning told Den of Geek a few years ago, “I was very aware that so much horror at the time was all extremely tense until you found ‘the thing’ and then it let itself down. You start going ‘Hmm, these special FX are good’ or ‘Ooh, that classic’s not holding up, the blood’s too red’. For me, it always felt too technical. But that wonderful gap – the anticipation and the fear of the unknown – is the gap that I find much more thrilling.”

The next time TV would attempt something quite this audacious was in 2018, with Inside No. 9’s 2018 Halloween special, “Deadline”, a live edition of the show.

Five minutes into the show, the sound cuts out. The BBC announcer interrupts to tell us that due to technical difficulties, the live edition of the show is cancelled, and instead offers viewers a repeat of the season one episode “A Quiet Night In”. But as the repeat progresses, the sound starts to fail. A figure appears in the background who was definitely not in the original episode. The presenter’s next apologies are backed by an eerie whispering… and it goes downhill from there.