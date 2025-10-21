It’s Time to Escape the Age of Trauma Horror Movies

A Horrible Horror Trend

It’s hard to find the point where trauma became a mainstay of horror. Certainly scary movies of the past have made monsters out of insurmountable mental and emotional wounds. David Cronenberg‘s The Brood (1979) features people whose psychic damage (or fear of their romantic partner) manifest in little murder-children. 1983’s Psycho II sees a reformed Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) trying to resist the call of his mother while being hounded by Lila Crane (Vera Miles), who cannot get over what happened to her sister Marion (Janet Leigh) in the first film. Rob Zombie‘s Halloween II (2009) devotes a surprising amount of time to Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton) dealing with the emotional and physical scars left by her previous encounter with Michael Myers.

Much easier is pinpointing why trauma horror became so popular. One could argue that Millennials and Gen Z prioritize mental health over their predecessors, and show a greater willingness to admit that historical injustices affect the world today. But it probably has much more to do with the release of two great films about inescapable grief, Jordan Peele‘s Get Out from 2017 and Ari Aster‘s Hereditary in 2018.

To be sure, both films are about trauma. Throughout Get Out, Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) tries to downplay both his mother’s death by auto accident and the way the white people surrounding him make claims on his body and Blackness. Those feelings stay hidden until he undergoes a hypnosis session with the mother of his white girlfriend (Catherine Keener), who brings to the fore his hidden feelings of helplessness, which the film visualizes via the incredible image of Chris falling into an empty expanse.

In Hereditary the Graham family tries to continue living life as normal after the death of a fairly estranged grandmother. Soon afterward, the woman’s adult daughter (Toni Collette) loses her own child, Charlie (Milly Shapiro), in a shocking demise. In the aftermath, the more Collette’s character and her surviving family members cling to what they think they know about each other, the more twisted their sense of identity becomes, as demonstrated in scenes of son Peter (Alex Wolff) smashing his head into a desk or his mother’s tirade against him at the dinner table.

The characters in Get Out and Hereditary are not your usual horror movie victims. They have far more depth than the average soon-to-be dead person in a slasher, who largely exists just to have sex and do drugs and die. They even stand out from characters in ghost stories, who must suffer because of evils from the past. These characters are scared of what’s in their minds, of their own psychology. But, crucially, they are scared. And that’s what makes them superior to their many imitators.

Feeling Unafraid

The biggest problem with the glut of trauma horror that’s followed Get Out and Hereditary is that much of it is simply not scary. The filmmakers spend so much effort trying to be clever or trying to give their characters depth that they forget the simple appeal of a monster chasing its victim.