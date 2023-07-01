Disney+ New Releases: July 2023
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in July 2023 including the finale of Secret Invasion.
With its list of new releases for July 2023, Disney+ is deciding to chill a bit. And honestly, in the surprisingly competitive summer entertainment landscape, that’s appreciated by your local entertainment writers.
The only two line items of note this month is the premiere of one show and the finale of another. The premiere is that of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire on July 5. This animated sci-fi anthology features 10 short films from African creators. Per Disney+, Kizazi Moto draws “on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you’ve never seen it before.”
Later on in the month, July 26 sees the sixth and final episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Hopefully this saga about a plotted Skrull takeover of earth has a satisfying conclusion because it won’t be until Loki season 2 on Oct. 6 that we get another Marvel Cinematic Universe offering.
There aren’t many library titles to speak of but there is some good news for parents because Bluey season 3 arrives on July 12.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Sunday, July 2
New Library Titles
- Bull Shark Bandits (special)
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)
- Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)
- Return of the White Shark (special)
- Saved From a Shark (special)
- Shark Below Zero (special)
- Shark Eat Shark (special)
- Sharkcano: Hawaii
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)
- When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)
- When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, July 5
New Library Titles
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Secret Invasion Episode 3
Friday, July 7
New Library Titles
- Aquamania
- Bath Day
- Building a Building
- Figaro and Frankie
- Goofy Gymnastics
- The Skeleton Dance
Wednesday, July 12
New Library Titles
- Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)
- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Secret Invasion – Episode 4
Friday, July 14
Disney+ Originals
- Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome – Premiere
Wednesday, July 19
New Library Titles
- Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)
Disney+ Originals
- Secret Invasion – Episode 5
Wednesday, July 26
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)
- Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Secret Invasion – Episode 6 (Finale)
Friday, July 28
Disney+ Originals
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly