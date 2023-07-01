Disney+ New Releases: July 2023

With its list of new releases for July 2023, Disney+ is deciding to chill a bit. And honestly, in the surprisingly competitive summer entertainment landscape, that’s appreciated by your local entertainment writers.

The only two line items of note this month is the premiere of one show and the finale of another. The premiere is that of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire on July 5. This animated sci-fi anthology features 10 short films from African creators. Per Disney+, Kizazi Moto draws “on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you’ve never seen it before.”

Later on in the month, July 26 sees the sixth and final episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Hopefully this saga about a plotted Skrull takeover of earth has a satisfying conclusion because it won’t be until Loki season 2 on Oct. 6 that we get another Marvel Cinematic Universe offering.

There aren’t many library titles to speak of but there is some good news for parents because Bluey season 3 arrives on July 12.