How Justin Simien’s Haunted Mansion Channels the Classic Disney Ride, Ghosts and All

Simien couldn’t find that special presence, though, from the last time Disney attempted to make the ride into a movie via The Haunted Mansion in 2003, which starred Eddie Murphy. “When I was a kid, I was disappointed it wasn’t the mansion at the theme parks,” Simien tells us. “This,” he insists about his new film, “is the mansion you see at Disneyland.”

In that mansion, audiences will meet single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) as she moves into the estate with her son. The place is cheap because it is already crowded with tenants who are ghosts of their former selves, so she hires paranormal investigator Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), psychic Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), college history professor Bruce (Danny DeVito), and Father Kent (Owen Wilson), for a bit of haunted house cleaning.

The director, who acted in the Disneyland cast early in his career, had studied the attraction thoroughly long before making the movie. “I even got to walk through it before the park was open,” Simien says. “It was kind of sad because they turned the lights on, and all of the magic was ruined. But it was amazing. I’ve ridden it so many times; there were so many little details I never knew were there.”

Still, Simien felt trepidation when he heard Disney was considering a Haunted Mansion remake. “I had had the same reaction anybody finding out a Haunted Mansion movie is coming out would have: ‘Okay, we’re doing that again.’” Yet strange twists come in the witching hours. “I read this thing expecting, frankly, to pass on it, and I stayed up all night. Katie Dippold, who wrote the script, tells the story through a journey through the mansion. I knew when I got this job, I had to do justice to this script and to that ride.”

Nor was he alone. Most of Hollywood loves the terrifying attraction. Jared Leto took even that to new levels, creating new speech patterns to match his ghostly character’s eternal dilemma (his head disappears from his shoulders and reappears in a box). This generation’s most dedicated method actor also flirted with playing the Hat-Box Ghost without effects.

“He wanted all of that going on during recordings; he was in full gear,” Simien concedes. “Luckily, he didn’t take it far enough to suggest: ‘Okay, I’m gonna go to the other side, and you’re going to channel me, and then I’ll do the scene.’ But he comes very prepared for everything.”