The Little Mermaid, Disney, and the China Relationship That Changed Hollywood Forever

Her Name Is Mulan

1998’s Mulan is a film stuck between two eras at Disney: a classic musical that still diverges from the princess mold that had served them so well for decades; and an action-focused comedy with high stakes that are interrupted by a sassy dragon voiced by Eddie Murphy. Ask most ‘90s kids about it, and the chances are they’ll have fond memories, thanks to its beautiful animation, strong and determined heroine, and a series of absolute bangers on the soundtrack (“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” remains one of the great Disney earworms.)

As Disney wanted to step away from fairytales and expand its scope beyond its by then well-worn formula, films like Mulan, Tarzan, and Treasure Planet were intended to appeal not only to older kids but non-American ones. That meant tapping into China.

By the ‘90s, it became clear to American studios that the Chinese market contained immense and untapped financial potential. The government had begun to allow a more capitalist presence in the country, which meant that many Hollywood studios could get a foothold within the most populous place on the planet. The Lion King had been released in China in 1994 and brought in $3.6 million. Pixar had proven particularly popular with audiences, especially Toy Story. There were plans for a Disney theme park on mainland China, and further expansion into the territory as the decade came to a close. So what better way to do so than adapting one of the most famous stories in Chinese mythology?

Stories of Hua Mulan, a girl who disguised herself as a man to go to war in her father’s place, have been part of folklore in the country since at least the Northern Wei dynasty (386–535 AD), and it’s inspired dozens of adaptations. Chinese cinema had been making Mulan movies since the 1920s. Aside from the striking narrative, it’s not hard to see why Disney was so taken with the idea of adapting such a popular tale.

Disney’s Martin Scorsese Problem

Before Mulan could be released in China, however, Disney had some groveling to do. Two years prior, Disney, via Touchstone, had released Kundun, Martin Scorsese’s epic biopic of the life of Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama. The film, which is one of Scorsese’s most sumptuous dramas, depicted the Dalai Lama’s discovery and education, followed by him fleeing Tibet when the communist Chinese government invaded the country.

This was a passion project for screenwriter Melissa Mathison, and a risk for Scorsese given how much Kundun differs from his most famous works. It wasn’t a typical Touchstone or Disney release either, but Scorsese’s clout convinced them to support Kundun.