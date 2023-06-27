Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Is Feminist, Actually

If this description sounds a bit like another magical trio—the original Witches coven of Terry Pratchett‘s Wyrd Sisters come to mind—this may just establish that there’s a solid reason to think that middle-aged and older women with magic make formidable heroines. Just ask Granny Weatherwax. Or the original weird sisters in Shakespeare.

As Sleeping Beauty opens, baby Aurora is having her christening, to which the good fairies have been invited. Given the era in which they live, they know that while fairies may not need great beauty to succeed, a human princess could certainly use that to her advantage, and so Flora (always in the lead) gives her the gift of beauty. Fauna, equally aware of the role that music plays in courtly life (and the high expectations nobles are held to), grants Aurora the gift of song. Merryweather probably would have given Aurora something equally politically advantageous to a young royal, but alas, Maleficent appears on the scene, so we’ll never know.

Maleficent

Three good fairies stand on one side of the equation; the other side of the scale is balanced by a single evil power: Maleficent. In all of film, few villains loom as large across the story as Maleficent; I put her in league with Darth Vader for her sheer presence in the narrative. Voiced by the excellent Eleanor Audley, who was at the time 55 (again, a middle-aged woman, though Maleficent has a sense of agelessness), Maleficent is a gloriously threatening alto. She is at once smarter than all the minions that surround her but too disdainful to find out if they’re correctly doing their jobs. (Audley, it should be mentioned, also was the voice of the villainous Lady Tremaine in Cinderella.)

It’s no surprise that of all the characters in Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent is the one who starred in a live-action adaptation. But though Angelina Jolie was a striking Maleficent, the film shifted the focus from good fairy/bad fairy conflict to fairy/human conflict, which also shifted the major conflict to between a female fairy and a male human. (It also, according to the Den of Geek review at the time, gave Maleficent a less consistent character.) Despite lackluster critical opinion, the film was enormously financially successful, and the sequel (while still not a hit with with us) transferred the primary conflict back into the hands of its female characters.

Good vs. Evil

But back to the original. Merryweather’s quick thinking dulls, but doesn’t undo, Maleficent’s more powerful spell. While the good fairies do seem a little bumbling, there is no question that they’re more in control than anyone else in the narrative, save perhaps Maleficent. When they announce to Princess Aurora’s parents that they’ll be taking their daughter to raise her like a peasant, the royals accept this instantly. King Stefan makes plans to try to foil Maleficent’s spell by eliminating spindles, probably upsetting the economy of his entire kingdom in the process, but he defers to the expertise of the fairies and entrusts them instantly with his daughter.

The fairies themselves give up magic for 16 years, so they will remain hidden, sacrificing their nature in order to keep the child safe. It’s their magic that ultimately gives them away; they have the best of intentions to give their charge a happy birthday before they up-end her life. They, of course, assume news of her royal heritage will be a wonderful surprise instead of causing her heartbreak. Ironically, they’re belief that a human girl would be excited to be a princess, shows how they can undervalue their own importance in her life. (Also there’s a boy involved. Don’t blame Aurora: she’s only 16 and a McGuffin.)