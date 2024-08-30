Fall Movie Preview for 2024

The appeal is obviously less the story than the thrill of adventure as Moana’s journeys into the horizon—all while bouncing off Maui. That, plus some likely musical bangers from Lin-Manuel Miranda who nailed the assignment in 2016, will almost certainly make this one of the big multiplex events of the holiday season.

Y2K

December 6

Another genre pic from A24, Y2K proves millennial and even older zoomer nostalgia is finally here, because the Y2K “bug” is getting a movie. Except in Kyle Mooney’s directorial feature debut, the bug is real, malevolent, and out to get the kidz! By mashing together the obvious Superbad setup—two high school nerds (Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison) want to go to an epic New Year’s Eve bash and party with one of their crushes (Rachel Zegler)—with the post-apocalyptic comedy, Mooney finds a way to channel the same irreverent chaos he brought to SNL digital shorts to feature length time capsule of the 1999/2000 changeover.

Y2K will put every bit of turn-of-the-century pop culture under a rose-tinted lens, from the timeless (Third Eye Blind) to the tasteless (Sisqo and Limp Bizkit too). Its kitchen sink approach, like its comedy, creates a tonal madness that a certain type of audiences will want to get knocked down by.

Nightbitch

December 6

After helming two diametrically opposed character studies based on real people, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, director and writer Marielle Heller is taking a hard turn into the direction of the surreal and thrilling. That at least seems to be the approach elected by Heller’s screenplay, which is based on a Rachel Yoder novel of the same name. And the tantalizing new project stars Amy Adams.

In the film, Adams plays a woman who pauses her career to be a stay at home mom. The change in direction doesn’t appear to be a smooth one, though, as boredom and resentment leads to surrealist, and perhaps magical, thinking when at night… Adams’ character turns into a dog. Yeah. Is it really happening or a fantasy? Well…

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

December 13

There might be only one ring to rule them all, but competing rights between Warner Brothers’ film license and Amazon’s TV one promises plenty of LOTR projects for years to come. Also like Amazon’s The Rings of Power, WB’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is based on Tolkien’s lengthy appendices at the end of the third volume. In this case, the film finds an intriguing backstory about why Helm Hammerhand built Helm’s Deep (after punching a dude so hard he killed him!), and turns it into an anime epic.

With legendary Japanese animator Kenji Kamiyama (Akira, Ghost in the Shell) directing, The War of the Rohirrim looks visually stunning and harkens back to the graceful melodrama of ‘80s and ‘90s animations about far away kingdoms. It also gives a character who is tangentially important in Tolkien’s text—Helm’s daughter—a pivotal role in proving why the women of Rohan are called shieldmaidens.

Kraven the Hunter

December 13

With Kraven the Hunter, Venom: The Last Dance, and Madame Web, Sony will have given us three of their Spidey-less Spidey villain movies in a single year. Aren’t we blessed? In the case of Kraven the Hunter, Marvel’s greatest big game hunter is turned… into a conservationist? He at least doesn’t like the way his daddy (Russell Crowe) hunts in the wild.

Luckily, Kraven is played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson at his hunkiest as a natural world superhero who will fight his father, the supervillain the Rhino (Alessandro Nivola), and perhaps others while also romancing Calypso (Oscar winner Ariana DeBose). To be completely fair, director J.C. Chandor has made some great films (A Most Violent Year, Margin Call, All Is Lost), so there are reasons to stay a little open-minded. So you joining this safari?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

December 20

Paramount Pictures’ success with Sonic the Hedgehog is really remarkable when you step back and recall the first trailer for the first film in 2019. The one where Sonic, uh, didn’t look like Sonic. Fan backlash seemed to be at a fever pitch. But one short delay and a CGI revamp later, the first Sonic the Hedgehog became a family favorite, especially for parents who had fond memories of their own childhoods watching Jim Carrey as the Riddler in the ‘90s.

Now Paramount and director Jeff Fowler are all in on knowing how to service fans, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 looking to be the most Sega video game-like yet. With marketing emphasizing fan favorite Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves) joining the series as the new big bad, and Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) now acting as full-time superheroes, Sonic 3 looks as if it blasted straight out of a Sega Dreamcast. Plus, Carrey’s back as Eggman and more eggy-shaped than ever before!

Mufasa: The Lion King

December 20

We still cannot fully explain how Barry Jenkins, the brilliant and thoughtful filmmaker behind Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, wound up directing a follow-up to Disney’s The Lion King remake, but that talent alone will keep us from immediately swiping left. The film, indeed, appears to have a structure reminiscent of one of the greatest continuations ever, The Godfather, Part II, since Mufasa is reported to act as both a sequel and prequel.

Admittedly the marketing seems to suggest it will lean much harder on the latter aspect, recounting how Mufasa as a young cub (Aaron Pierre) turned out to be an orphan adopted by a clan of lions, including Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the lion who would be Scar. We’re not sure about giving Scar a sympathetic backstory either, but our curiosity in figuring out why Jenkins is doing this movie keeps us interested enough to see it.

Babygirl

December 20

There’s not a lot to know at the moment about Babygirl. But when you couple its awards-friendly talent with the fact A24 slated it for the holiday season, you feel automatically compelled to keep an eye on it. Babygirl is the next project from Halina Reijn, who directed 2022’s viciously funny satire/thriller, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and it stars the obviously not-so-infantilized Nicole Kidman as a high-powered CEO who embarks on an affair… with her intern (Harris Dickinson). The cast also includes Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde, and is expected to make a splash at Venice.

Nosferatu

December 25

There have been a lot of Dracula movies as of late, but if one filmmaker is going to find a way to make the legendary vampire scary again, it will probably be Robert Eggers. The period movie perfectionist has been able to strip the witch archetype, as well as the vengeful Viking, down to their foundational origins, and remaking F.W. Murnau’s silent 1922 masterpiece has remained one of Eggers’ dreams since 2015. Now it comes to fruition in this provocative-looking reimagining of Murnau’s German Expressionist twist on the tale of a traveling vampire warlord.

In what is virtually a fairytale-like setup at this point, Nosferatu follows a solicitor (Nicholas Hoult) who travels to the remotest regions of the Carpathians to sell some property in his hometown to an apparently eccentric nobleman: Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). But the undead noble has more lascivious designs in mind for the clerk’s port of origin, and for the clerk’s young wife (Lily-Rose Depp), than just a change in scenery. In a film promised to be filled with blood and shadow, and a strange fatalist connection between youth and Death himself, Nosferatu will seek to make you once more fear the children of the night.

A Complete Unknown

December 25

Almost 20 years after James Mangold defined the musical biopic formula—or at least crystallized it for Walk Hard—the filmmaker returns to carve another baby boomer myth. A Complete Unknown promises to print the legend of Bob Dylan with a splashy, award-friendly turn by Timothée Chalamet as the iconic folk singer.

We’ll admit it’s hard not to think about the beats that Joaquin Phoenix’s Johnny Cash, or John C. Reilly’s Dewey Cox, paced through while watching the first trailer for A Complete Unknown, and its story of “the future” coming out of nowhere, but there is a certain coziness to Mangold’s old-fashioned filmmaking when applied to such stories. That the cast also includes Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, and Scoot McNairy certainly helps.