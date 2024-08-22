The War of the Rohirrim Trailer Sheds Light on a Classic Lord of the Rings Movie Line

Voiced by Gaia Wise in the film, Hèra is revealed to be Helm’s daughter, a character who figured prominently in Tolkien’s appendices. As depicted in the trailer, the daughter of the king becomes the central prize of contention among men when Freca, a powerful warlord who claimed royal lineage, but who was likely descended from the Dunlending men of Dunland (a realm neighboring Rohan), arrived in Edoras in the year T.A. 2754—roughly 300 years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films.

Edoras is the same hilltop castle from The Two Towers, and there Freca demands the hand in marriage of the king’s daughter. He wishes to marry her to his own son Wulf. What we know from Tolkien is that instead of accepting this political arrangement, Helm Hammerhand instead insulted Freca, and eventually took it outside where the aptly named Hammerhand hit Freca so hard, the Dunlending man died from the blow.

The war which soon followed would reshape the kingship in Rohan and lead to a conflict so bloody, Helm would be forced to erect an impenetrable fortress… Helm’s Deep. It’s the same place where Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, and even Théoden and Éowyn made a final stand against the forces of Isengard. The War of the Rohirrim movie seems intent on tracking the build-up to that conflict while expanding the role of Helm’s unnamed daughter into a leading role.

This is smart. First of all, it brings into the spotlight the irony, or horror, of a war beginning because one strongman demanded another to marry off his daughter as if she was so much grain or livestock to be traded. The wishes of Hèra—-or even her name—entered the minds of none of these leaders, or even perhaps their creator. But in the film, we will see Hèra be an ancestor at least in spirit to Éowyn. In so doing, she will give further weight to what it means to be a shieldmaiden of Rohan and why the women of this country learned long ago that those without swords can still die upon them.

“I pledge to fight for my king,” Hèra proclaims. And when she is told she knows nothing of war, she can counter, like Arwen from another generation, “I am the fastest rider you have.”

It would seem The War of the Rohirrim will fill out one of the darker chapters of Rohan’s history while also unpacking the emotional and patriarchal complexities that a simple summary leaves out. It’s an approach that serves modern fantasy writers, like, say, George R.R. Martin, quite well. But it also still visually looks like a stunning work of anime faintly reminiscent of the sweeping Japanese animation epics of the 1980s and ‘90s. It seems to retain Tolkien’s sensibility, too, with an emphasis on strange creatures in the bogs and a world founded on honor, courage, and pursuing justice even in the face of overwhelming odds.