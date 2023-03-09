Adam Driver’s 65 Is Alien If the Crew Landed in ‘The Age of the Dinosaurs’

But while Spielberg’s seminal dinosaur epic has seen its story continue (for better or worse) through a continuing slew of sequels, Spielberg’s vision of dinosaurs has more or less been the last word on the subgenre for the last 30 years.

“That was a huge, huge influence on us growing up,” Woods says, “Jurassic Park is such a towering achievement that it’s almost scared off anyone in Hollywood from ever doing a dinosaur movie, which is a totally valid reaction to that movie. But at the same time as fans of dinosaurs and as fans of the subgenre of dinosaur movies, we kind of felt like there was a little something missing from the landscape.”

Beck later adds, “As much as we love Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, there’s a little bit of a safety net around the dinosaurs’ behavior. And for us, we’re transporting audiences back 65 million years ago. We want to make sure the raw predatory behavior of each of these dinosaurs makes it feel like the most suspenseful rollercoaster ride that you could possibly subject a character to.”

Hence the novelty of that original idea which the pair had about a decade and a half ago: What if the crew of the Nostromo in Alien (or at least a member of it) landed on Earth 65 million years ago? It gets away from dinosaurs in the modern day, and also skirts the idea of exploring time travel (another setup the pair felt “had been done before” and was perhaps one too many logic leaps for an audience). Instead, and like yet another ‘70s sci-fi touchstone, 65’s central characters come from an alien civilization that existed a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… and they landed on an Earth that would’ve been far more inhospitable to a humanoid presence.

For example, one of the most immediate threats to the film’s visitors is dromaeosaurs, nasty three-foot tall creatures that would’ve been in the same family of carnivores as the velociraptor.

“We have the dromaeosaur in there as kind of like a facehugger [from Alien],” Beck says, “because they’re so small and nimble and can be everywhere.” Only these guys don’t need to reach your face to do incredible damage with their razor sharp teeth and claws. Their inclusion also gets back to the reason the filmmakers wanted to set the film during the late Cretaceous period—they could revisit some audience favorites like a Tyrannosaurus Rex (which definitely appears in 65) and raptors… but they’re unlike what you’ve seen before. Additionally, there are many less famous but equally lethal monsters out there in the wilderness.