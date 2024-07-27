How Lupita Nyong’o Found the Humanity in The Wild Robot (Exclusive)

“It starts with the same questions I ask of any character. Who am I? What do I want? How do I go about getting it? Once you know that, it informs the questions you ask of the director and of the process,” she explains. “I think the hardest thing was that so much of the performance was in the hands of the animators.”

The Core of the Job

It is a new way of working, but Nyong’o has been acting on screen since 2006, and she’s seen numerous new technologies and trends come into play.

“Well, I’ve definitely noticed more green screen,” she laughs. “There is so much more that people can do through computer graphics and manipulation, and that is useful for sure. We can be in Busan in Atlanta, and it can be immersive even on the set. I remember when I was part of Star Wars, I was impressed and amazed by how many practical effects were around me. Everything was three-dimensional and moving. All these aliens were animatronics. It was beautiful to be immersed in an imaginative three-dimensional world that had texture, and you could touch and explore it.”

In the Black Panther films, Nyong’o saw what was possible with digital technology.

“In some ways, it can feel sad, but in other ways, it is just a new way of approaching this imaginative work. The challenge in front of me is the same, whether it is all around me or on a green screen. All this technology offers me unique challenges to navigate and push against to stay true to the human story that I am telling. Things have advanced, I barely understand them, but my job remains the same, which is to breathe truth into the human experience.”

Nyong’o tries to find a range of experiences to breathe truth into. When looking at roles, diversity is one of the first things she looks for—she won’t do the same thing twice if she can help it.