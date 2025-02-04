Emilia Pérez and the Oscars’ Other Scandalous Campaign Takedowns and Self-Sabotages

Hearst’s full-on assault on the film and Welles went far beyond the Oscars. The publisher, who wielded journalism as a weapon and whose newspapers often played fast and loose with the truth, rallied some of his loyal friends in Hollywood to purchase the film and destroy the negative. When that didn’t happen, he tried to bully theater owners into not showing it, which worked to some degree. He also banned any mention of it or advertising for it from his media empire. And course he went after Welles himself, questioning the 25-year-old auteur’s patriotism and even allegedly planting an underage girl in his hotel room with photographers outside ready to pounce.

Citizen Kane was nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture, Director, and Actor, but it only won a single trophy: for Best Original Screenplay. And every time Welles or the movie was mentioned during the ceremony, people in the audience booed. Hearst’s campaign had long-lasting effects as well: a box office disappointment upon its release, Citizen Kane vanished from view. It would be another 25 years before critical reappraisals tagged it as one of the indisputable masterpieces in all of film history.

Good Will Hunting vs. As Good As It Gets

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were kicking around Hollywood as struggling yet promising young actors when they wrote and starred in Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting (1997) alongside Robin Williams. The latter won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars while Affleck and Damon went home with the prize for Best Original Screenplay—although somebody did their damnedest to hint that the two childhood friends from Boston had not, in fact, penned the screenplay on their own.

A whisper campaign suggested that both screenwriting legend William Goldman (All the President’s Men, The Princess Bride) and The Silence of the Lambs scribe Ted Tally either contributed to or outright wrote Good Will Hunting. Goldman said he offered some notes on the piece to the pair and nothing more, while Tally went directly to Variety to deny a hit piece published in the trade, which insinuated that he had penned the dialogue. The smear didn’t take, since Affleck and Damon did win. But Damon told The New York Times years later that he was informed that people working on the campaign for As Good as it Gets (but not, notably, its director James Brooks) were behind the campaign.

Shakespeare in Love vs. Saving Private Ryan

It should come as no surprise that Harvey Weinstein, the former Miramax and Weinstein Company head (not to mention convicted sex offender and all-around pile of human garbage), was behind some of the nastiest Oscar sabotage campaigns of all time, and his assault on 1998 frontrunner Saving Private Ryan in service of his own Oscar contender, Shakespeare in Love, is now legendary.

A powerful, immersive World War II epic, Ryan was seemingly on a glide path to a Best Picture win, with Steven Spielberg also on track to notch his second Best Director statue, until Weinstein allegedly launched a campaign that was the public relations equivalent of Ryan’s recreation of the Normandy landing. While pushing the fun but ultimately frothy (and now almost forgotten) Shakespeare with an endless assembly line of screenings, parties, and glad-handing events, he also allegedly began a whisper campaign suggesting that everything in Ryan past the 20-minute mark (i.e. the opening sequence on the beaches of Normandy) was more or less worthless.