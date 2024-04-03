Dev Patel’s Journey from Real Martial Arts Medalist to Monkey Man Badass

The making of Monkey Man was, indeed, a marathon ordeal where Patel’s opponent wasn’t another fighter, be it in an arena or an onscreen slum. It was rather every single hazard a filmmaker could face: The loss of multiple days of work after video cards were corrupted; your star (who was also Patel) enduring multiple injuries like a broken hand and a foot; and, oh yes, the COVID shutdown occurring during what was supposed to be the first week of filming.

Patel recalls vividly standing in the middle of one of the most crowded neighborhoods of Mumbai when the word came down in March 2020 that there was going to be a delay on principal photography.

“I remember that moment because I was there for a couple more days,” Patel says, “and we thought, ‘Ah, this is going to be fine.’ And then a few days in it, it was like 28 Days Later in Mumbai. There was no traffic on the roads. The fog had cleared. It was empty. And I literally got out on the last seat of the last flight out. The film had died at that point.”

Monkey Man was a movie that survived and was born out of catastrophe, and each day Patel found a chance to film a few scenes, or simply a few camera setups, became a victory. In the end, most of the movie was shot in Indonesia after Patel convinced financiers that “I can do it; I’ve been there, it’s amazing; a perfect fit.” (He had never stepped foot in Indonesia in his life.) But even then Patel would eventually wind up buying a camera with his own money and flying back to India on the other side of the pandemic to pick up a few key moments. “I needed to get a bit of India in the texture, so I snuck off in my edit and shot some stuff and sequences and folded that in,” he adds.

The result is a movie that is not quite what he initially had in mind. For instance, the film’s entire opening sequence—where we’re introduced to Patel as “the Monkey” in an underground fight club run by a scuzzy South African expat played by Patel’s real-life buddy, Sharlto Copley—was reinvented on the fly after the realities of moving the production to Indonesia.

“It had an entirely different beginning,” says Patel. “We couldn’t shoot the first 15 pages of the script because we had to lose a bunch of money because of the COVID restrictions. It took a big chunk out of our budget to quarantine every actor for two weeks. So I couldn’t shoot the opening I had, so I had to figure out a different way to fall into the movie and that had a knock-on effect.” It ultimately informed why Monkey Man is interspersed with flashbacks throughout its running time, which illuminate the protagonist’s trauma.