The Best Moments From the Oscar Movies of 2025

When the head underling for Ivan’s parents shows up, an exasperated middle-manager who just knows this is going to end with him losing his marriage and his job, he’s flabbergasted to find furniture shattered, noses broken, and two grown men demoralized. “She’s a fucking little girl, you let her beat you up?”

“She’s not fighting like one,” cries the dude with a broken schnoz. No, no she’s not. And like the the rest of this expansive sequence, the line invites us to howl and marvel at Madison’s wicked creation of a Brooklyn girl with the accent and attitude to match. Watching her alternate between aggrieved spouse to cackling tormentor of these supposed toughs, breaking down both their and the audience’s cool as Baker’s camera stays in perpetual motion around this room, is an exercise in decompressed screwball comedy. The bits that Howard Hawks or Ernst Lubitsch would rush through, Baker savors and underlines as every character endures one of their worst days—and one of our funniest in a cinema. – David Crow

A magnificent speech might have made Demi Moore a frontrunner in this year’s awards season, but her performance in The Substance stands on its own as a towering achievement for an actor who has been in the industry for decades and knows how to unearth its greatest anxieties and horrors. Admittedly, Hollywood did not create the impossible beauty standards or patriarchal pressures placed on women, but the entertainment business has happily done its part to accentuate and sharpen the cruelties going through a woman’s head, even one as objectively beautiful as Moore.

Her Elisabeth Sparkle really does look lovely on the night she agreed to go out with an admiring fan. And the low stakes appeal of the rendezvous, which seems more about Elisabeth getting out in the world and enjoying her life rather than beginning anything approaching romance, makes her slow-boiling anxiety attack all the worse. Already the “magic cure” she has taken to fight aging has done permanent damage to her body, but Elisabeth is able to conceal those wounds easily enough.

So it’s left to Elisabeth’s own self-image—as defined by her younger self (Margaret Qualley) resurrected on a billboard outside her apartment—to do the real damage. The need to compare herself to youth, especially her own, robs Elisabeth of the ability to enjoy her life in the present, so much so she ends up spending the night spiting her own face with smeared lipstick and disgust in front of a vanity. The self-loathing and despair Moore channels is more harrowing than any creature feature effect later in the movie. The Cronenbergian “Monstro Elisasue” we eventually meet in the movie’s climax is frankly a relief when compared to the textured heartbreak of Moore’s performance in this earlier, cyrstalizing moment. – DC

László Fixes a Chair in The Brutalist

Brutalism was never my favorite form of architecture. All hard edges and looming severity, there is an overwhelming harshness to it. But like so much else in The Brutalist’s first and best half, Brady Corbet’s film articulates the subtle beauty and even romance that came out of this distinctly mid-20th century, postwar aesthetic. It also conceptualizes the agony of being misunderstood.