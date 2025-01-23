Where to Watch the Oscars 2025 Best Picture Nominees
The envelopes are in for the Oscar nominations of 2025, and we have where you can find all the Best Picture nominees at the moment.
The Oscar nominations are at last here. After painful and necessary delays due to the wildfires in California, we now know who the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have deemed to be the best films of 2025. All 10 of them.
It’s still a bit surreal after months of speculation and prognostication that the envelope is in for the 10 films nominated for Oscar’s shiniest prize. There have been snubs and surprises along the way, but below we have gathered all chosen few for your perusal. If you need a chance to catch up on some of them, or simply wish to know how to see them again, below is a viewing guide to the Best Picture nominees of 2025.
Anora
Sean Baker’s Anora was the first American film to win the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes in over a decade, and it’s easy to see why. A painfully human (and funny) character study about a sex worker from the deepest corners of Brooklyn, the movie is part R-rated screwball comedy and part stealth satire of class and privilege in America. We may not be an oligarchy yet, but it sure feels like one to Anora Mikheeva, a one-of-a-kind creation that’s already made Mikey Madison a star.
Anora is available to rent or buy on: Amazon and Apple (U.S. and UK)
The Brutalist*
Brady Corbet’s monumental, 3.5-hour exploration of the myth (and maybe lie) of the American immigrant experience is a frontrunner at this year’s Oscars with many expecting The Brutalist to take home the top prizes for Best Picture and Best Director. The film also features career-best performances from Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones as educated Jewish Holocaust survivors who flee the horrors of Europe and find capitalist predations unique to the U.S. Both actors were nominated for Oscars, as is Guy Pearce in the Best Supporting Actor category.
The Brutalist is currently playing only in theaters.
A Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet is Bob Dylan. That’s at least what the posters and trailers tell you about A Complete Unknown. And it seems that the Academy was convinced to agree. Chalamet picked up his second Oscar nomination for playing the voice of a generation, which was just one in a fleet of nods this James Mangold musical biopic received, including Best Picture.
A Complete Unknown is currently playing only in theaters.
Conclave
Who knew cardinals could go so hardcore? Probably anyone who paid close attention to the inner-workings of the Vatican, and that is now a lot more people thanks to Edward Berger’s shockingly taut and addictive political thriller, Conclave. A parable about almost any power struggle occurring in the West this century, the film pits progressives against conservatives with the throne of St. Peter on the line—and it does so with a murderer’s row of talent in front of the camera, including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, and more!
Conclave is available to stream on: Peacock (U.S. only); and to rent or buy on: Apple (U.S. and UK)
Dune: Part Two
Another cinematic Chalamet experience, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is the highest grossing movie (for now) on this list. It is also a true cinematic achievement that seems destined to stand the test of time among science fiction and blockbuster fans, particularly since it did the seemingly impossible by sticking the landing while adapting Frank Herbert’s ponderous novel of the same name. Honestly, it’s a bit strange this film isn’t more of a frontrunner.
Dune: Part Two is available to stream on: Max (U.S. only), Netflix (U.S. only), and NOW (UK only)
Emilia Pérez
Perhaps the most controversial movie on the list, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez is a galaxy-brained swing for the fences in which a French filmmaker tells the story of how a Mexican drug cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) who transitions into becoming a woman and a better person with the help of her corrupt, if guilt-ridden, attorney (Zoe Saldaña). And it’s a musical. Some people admire its earnest audacity and fearlessness while others suggest Audiard should have “stayed in his lane.” Decide for yourself.
Emilia Pérez is available to stream on: Netflix (U.S. and UK)
I’m Still Here
A surprise nomination, this, Walter Salles’ I’m Still Here is a Brazilian film about living in the shadow of uncertainty and dictatorship. Based on the real disappearance (and eventually confirmed murder) of Rubens Paiva, a civilian engineer and outspoken critic of the military dictatorship that consumed his country in the 1960s and ’70s, the film is really about the shadow of the unknown left on his wife Eunice (Fernanda Torres).
I’m Still Here is currently playing in theaters.
Nickel Boys
One of the best movies of the year, which we are relieved to see make the list, RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys is a groundbreaking exploration of perception, identity, and memory. It places viewers directly into the shoes of a young Black man in 1960s Florida when he is unjustly sent to the Nickel Academy reform school (a fictionalized version of the real-life horror show at the Dozier School for Boys). Through his eyes, and that of a friend, we experience the joys, sorrows, and betrayal of surviving in America.
Nickel Boys is currently playing only in theaters in the U.S. and UK.
The Substance
Only the seventh horror film to ever be nominated for Best Picture, Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance is a body horror fantasia. As much dark comedy and satirical, rage-fueled screed as a straight-ahead chiller, The Substance will still take your breath away and curl your toes as Demi Moore’s Elisabeth Sparkle will do anything to look more youthful… including take a magic drug that causes a more nubile young thing (Margaret Qualley) to pop out of her body Alien style.
The Substance is available to stream on: Mubi (U.S. and UK); and available to rent on: Apple, Amazon (U.S. and UK)
Wicked*
The other mega-blockbuster on this list, and perhaps the real populist contender for the Best Picture crown, is Jon M. Chu’s soaring adaptation of Wicked. Well, at least one half of Wicked since the film transfers only Act One of the Broadway musical to the screen. Be that as it may, it’s bowled moviegoers over thanks to Cynthia Erivo’s powerhouse performance and Ariana Grande’s heavenly vocals. And wouldn’t you know it, both of them got Oscar nominations this morning.