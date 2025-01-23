Where to Watch the Oscars 2025 Best Picture Nominees

The Oscar nominations are at last here. After painful and necessary delays due to the wildfires in California, we now know who the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have deemed to be the best films of 2025. All 10 of them.

It’s still a bit surreal after months of speculation and prognostication that the envelope is in for the 10 films nominated for Oscar’s shiniest prize. There have been snubs and surprises along the way, but below we have gathered all chosen few for your perusal. If you need a chance to catch up on some of them, or simply wish to know how to see them again, below is a viewing guide to the Best Picture nominees of 2025.

NEON

Anora

Sean Baker’s Anora was the first American film to win the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes in over a decade, and it’s easy to see why. A painfully human (and funny) character study about a sex worker from the deepest corners of Brooklyn, the movie is part R-rated screwball comedy and part stealth satire of class and privilege in America. We may not be an oligarchy yet, but it sure feels like one to Anora Mikheeva, a one-of-a-kind creation that’s already made Mikey Madison a star.

Anora is available to rent or buy on: Amazon and Apple (U.S. and UK)