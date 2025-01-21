Will A.I. Controversy Hurt The Brutalist’s Oscars 2025 Chances?

The press statement feels like a clarification on Jancsó’s previous comments to Red Shark News, where the Hungarian editor praised Brody and Jones’ performances and accents, but added they wanted to “perfect [the dialogue in Hungarian] so that not even locals will spot any difference.” The statement also feels like swift damage control as the Oscar race appears poised to enter its homestretch, and The Brutalist is widely seen as a frontrunner, including by us, for a host of Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Indeed, The Brutalist has been declared the best film of the year by a number of critics groups and voting organizations, including the Golden Globe Foundation, which awarded the movie “Best Picture – Drama.” However, with the nominating ballots in, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is poised to finally announce the nominees on Thursday morning. In other words, this is a fairly inopportune moment for a narrative to emerge that could stumble a perceived frontrunner.

Already social media is lit up with cinephiles and movie buffs who all seem to have a strong opinion, one way or the other, about whether the revelation about The Brutalist should be “disqualifying,” as one user with 14,000 likes on X put it. Another called it “a disgrace” when it was also revealed in Red Shark News that artificial intelligence app GenAI was used to create some of the fictional architectural buildings seen in photographs at the end of The Brutalist because the filmmakers “didn’t have the money or the time to shoot” them. That tweet was also seen by over 400,000 users.

It remains to be seen whether actual Academy voters and veterans of the industry will share the umbrage that social media does over even the slightest hint of AI, but there is no denying the controversy reveals a new battlefield in awards season. Just how much AI-enhancement is acceptable in either a performance or a film when evaluating artistic achievement? That the question is mostly being posed around The Brutalist also adds a layer of irony unto itself since one of its biggest Oscar rivals, Emilia Pérez, has also been revealed to have used AI tool Respeecher in order to enhance the singing of Karla Sofia Gascón, whose eponymous character belted notes outside of Gascón’s natural vocal range in the musical.

In terms of The Brutalist, however, the arising debate acts as a snapshot for an industry at an obvious crossroads in terms of technologies and values. To date, critics have celebrated The Brutalist for its old-fashioned aesthetics and ambitions—with the film running at a dizzying 214 minutes—as well as its ability to achieve that level of craft and sprawling scope on a budget of $10 million. Of course as even the film’s editor has conceded, with such limited resources new technologies like AI became useful in making ends meet.

Even so, artificial intelligence remains a third rail in an industry that came to a halt for about six months in 2023 after actors and writers went on strike partially to extract guarantees from studios and streaming services that their work would not be replaced by AI. While compromises were made, AI remains an economic tool of the future. But how much creatives who view it as an existential threat might be willing to see it that way—particularly creatives within the industry—is yet to be determined.