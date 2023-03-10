How Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Became a High Fantasy Heist Movie

“We got a first glimpse at his true geekdom because he very much knew the mechanics of the game,” Daley says. “I think he spent a lot of time playing role-playing games, and despite his being incredibly handsome and talented and an athletic fighter, he’s also one of the biggest nerds I’ve ever met.”

While the game was informative, it was also fun and set the tone for the kind of experience Goldstein and Daley wanted to create with Honor Among Thieves.

“I want audiences to feel better leaving the theater than they felt coming in,” Daley says. “I have my own personal experiences with some of the movies that shaped me and made me want to become a filmmaker. That feeling was something that drove me throughout this process, to get other people to feel that way as well. That, to me, is the most gratifying thing a filmmaker could ask for.”

So is this the end of their quest? Or do further adventures await? Neither of the directors will be drawn on the question of a potential sequel. It is clear they are excited for people to see the world they have created, but when it comes to talk of a broader franchise, they take their cues from producer Jeremy Latcham, who was previously the producer on the mega franchise-founding Iron Man movie, as well as several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highpoints since.

“We’d be excited to dive back into this world, but our producer Jeremy Latcham likes to remind us of his approach in the early days of Marvel – make one good movie,” Goldstein says. “Don’t think about universe building. Don’t think about franchises. Just put everything into the one movie you’re making. Then if it works, you do more. That’s how we approached it.”

Daley agrees, adding, “The thing that we are most excited about now is not even the potential for a sequel, but just finally being able to present this film that has been a labor of love and a lot of hard work on not only our part but on the part of the hundreds and hundreds of technicians and filmmakers that worked alongside us to be able to bring that out to the world.”