Could Dungeons & Dragons Be the Next Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It is one of the most anxious times of the year for major Hollywood studios. San Diego Comic-Con—which returned to in-person festivities in 2022—has long been a sort of pop culture mecca where nerds and media enthusiasts of nearly every stripe descend from around the world. But the producers and studio execs who are only a three hour train ride away? It’s the moment of truth where they bring their wares to the harshest fanbases and hope for the best.

If SDCC 2022 had a winner in this tense atmosphere, it was unsurprisingly Marvel Studios. One of the few production houses that can make as much news in the years they choose not to go to San Diego as in the years they do, Marvel once again had the prime Saturday evening spot in Comic-Con’s cavernous Hall H. There (and unlike any of the previous day’s Hall H panels), Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke to a completely packed room of 7,000 attendees—and he made the audience misty when Marvel revealed the genuinely poignant Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer; and then he made them giddy by confirming there will be not one but TWO Avengers movies coming out in 2025. It was pure showmanship, and Marvel remains king of the carnival.

It wasn’t always this way.

There was a time, not long ago, when Marvel Studios had something to prove, even at SDCC. Indeed, one of Feige’s former key collaborators and a longtime MCU producer, Jeremy Latcham, was also in town this year’s SDCC to reveal some highly amusing footage for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to Hall H on Thursday. And while speaking exclusively to Den of Geek backstage, Latcham looked back on the first year Marvel Studios came to SDCC… and that one year they weren’t even allowed in Hall H.