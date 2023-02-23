Dungeons & Dragons Team Reveals the RPG’s Least Popular Class

To help combat that issue, the team is introducing a series of changes that they hope will reduce the number of stat options a Druid player must consider while still allowing them to assume some pretty wild forms for the purposes of role-playing. If it all goes according to plan, Druid players will be able to turn into something wild like a creation from “John Carpenter’s The Thing” (Crawford’s words) or an Owlbear while only having to keep up with a few basic stat pools that will limit the amount of time they have to spend browsing the book. The team also hopes to expand upon the Druid’s sometimes overlooked roles as a “nature magician and healer.”

The proposed changes are fascinating, and I’m sure that hardcore D&D players are eager to see if they end up working without sacrificing the class’ identity or power level. For even more casual D&D fans, though, the idea of the Druid class being the least popular class in the game by a seemingly noteworthy distance is one of those things that is both kind of surprising and really not that shocking.

While I would have thought that the unique nature of the Druid class would have elevated it above some of the classes that can feel a little similar to other class options, Crawford really does seem to have a point about the class’ complexity. From a mechanical standpoint, playing as a Druid can sometimes feel like a lot. It’s hard to imagine many first-time D&D players deciding to choose such a complex class, and longtime fans may have developed other favorites by the time they learn the game. Druids in other role-playing games (such as WoW) also sometimes suffer from being able to do so many things while not necessarily excelling at many of those things.

There’s also the possible influence of the “generic character creator” problem. See, even in its unfinished form, Baldur’s Gate 3 features one of the most extensive character creation systems in any fantasy RPG. Yet, an early test conducted by Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian revealed that the average character created in the game looked like…well, just some average guy. Larian jokingly referred to the median model as the “default Vault Dweller.”

In that sense, I suppose it’s possible that the Druid’s shape-shifting abilities may be a little too inventive and may not mesh with the more classic fantasy dreams and concepts that some players come into the game with. Still, it would be nice to see Druids get a little more love. It’s a really fun, really inventive RPG class.