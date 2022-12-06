What You Need to Know About Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance

Early adventures were released for Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, with a full world sourcebook released for both AD&D and Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition. After a sojourn into TSR’s diceless SAGA system, a 3rd edition campaign setting came out through Margaret Weis’s own game publishing company, Sovereign Press, in 2003. But no new sourcebooks or adventures have been released since 2007, with only a short PDF preview, Heroes of Krynn, released for 5E—until Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen. The 5E campaign and sourcebook has tips for being used alongside a large Dragonlance board game as well, encouraging (but not requiring) gamers to enhance their experience with Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn.

The War of the Lance

Shadow of the Dragon Queen launches players into the same timeline as the characters of the original novels, when powerful, evil dragons and the evil goddess Takhisis are planning to conquer the entire continent of Ansalon. In the books, the company standing between the dragons and the people of Ansalon becomes known as the Heroes of the Lance. While those original characters provide inspiration for future adventurers, Shadow of the Dragon Queen is a chance for players to take the lead on saving the world.

The campaign opens with three hooks that allow players to delve into the game from different angles. For those interested in exploring the connection between Krynn and her lost gods, Shadow of the Dragon Queen offers players a chance to connect with the absent deities, if they want their characters to begin with a divine calling. Others can start among the Mages of High Sorcery, while those with less magical inclinations may be more interested in a combat entry into the War of the Lance, and the adventure path accounts for that, too. Villains like Takhisis and the terrifying Lord Soth, an undead evil paladin who rides a death dragon, also find their best scenes in the novels—inspiring how future gamers could use those adversaries in their own adventures.

Mages of High Sorcery

Many fantasy worlds have unique magic systems, and Krynn’s revolves around the power of the world’s three moons. The three orders—White, Red, and Black—take their name and the color of their robes from the hue of the moon that powers their rituals. Each of the orders is dedicated to one of the gods of magic, and their goals range from the altruistic White Robes to the ambitious Black Robes, with the Red Robes balancing the two in the middle.

The Mages of High Sorcery are featured both as an organization and as a background in Shadow of the Dragon Queen, and each Order features unique feats to amplify their commitment to their chosen philosophy.

Knights of Solamnia

There’s a distinct appeal to playing a character for whom honor is above all other things, and those players need look no further than Krynn’s Knights of Solamnia, which (like the Mages of High Sorcery) appear as both an organization and a background in Shadow of the Dragon Queen. Like Sturm Brightblade, these characters are unerringly on the side of good—but honor is even more important. To achieve a good end in a dishonorable fashion would be unthinkable for a Knight of Solamnia.