Lord of the Rings Characters That Should Totally Get Their Own Movies

On second thought that would be a bit of a downer. While we know from Tolkien that Arwen dies one year after Aragorn, wandering alone in the woods of Lórien… what if she didn’t? In the films, it’s a bit hazy how the whole “give up immortality” works, and in The Two Towers her father Elrond describes to Arwen a possible future of living forever in mourning after the loss of her human husband. But what if that’s just the beginning of her next tale? What if we could have… How Arwen Got Her Groove Back?! There’s certainly a movie franchise, or at least a limited series on HBO Max, in accounting for all the adventures Arwen went on when she gets rid of the old ball and chain and starts summoning river horses again. Think about it!

Elrond

You’ve seen Elrond old and bitter (Lord of the Rings), as well as youthful and full of promise (The Rings of Power). But what about the centuries between the War of the Last Alliance, which TROP is building to, and the War of the Ring (LOTR)? What about the years where Elrond assesses how Isildur screwed him over so badly? Folks, we give you… Elrond: The Awkward Middle Years.

Samwise Gamgee

The Lord of the Rings trilogy famously ends with Samwise Gamgee, the one-time valet and lifelong best friend to Mr. Frodo, returning to the Shire and telling his family, “I’m home.” But what if the next trilogy begins with Mr. Frodo coming back from the Undying Lands seconds later to say, “Sam, Sam, we have to destroy it!” Destroy what you might ask? Wasn’t the One Ring to Rule Them All was obliterated??? But here’s the last line of the trailer: “But Sam… there is another.”

Don’t worry if this sounds like just a repeat of what came last time, there can be a character onscreen to explain in the movie that this new ring is a little bigger than the one in the classic movies (so totally different!), and now Sam as the last, last Ring-Bearer must drag the thing back to Mt. Doom where Sauron’s forces are gathering. And if you’re asking how that works, don’t look at us. Some character can just drop a line of dialogue like, “Somehow, Sauron returned.” Fixed.

Gandalf

The jury is still out on whether The Rings of Power‘s Stranger is actually Gandalf or another Istar. Can Amazon legally even use the character? Technically, the wizard is mentioned in the Appendices at the end of the Lord of the Rings, which should make him fair game for the Amazon series. And could we blame them if they did use the legendary character? What media conglomerate could really resist bringing the Young Gandalf story to the screen?

We meet a fully formed wizard in Tolkien’s trilogy and Jackson’s six movies, a mentor to little Hobbits who are in way over their heads. But what about Olórin’s awkward teen years coming to terms with his own powers and purpose? The movie writes itself. Whether it’s a film actually worth watching has never stopped anyone from making these things before.