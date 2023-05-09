Dune 2 Will Finally Deliver a Piece of Princess Irulan’s Story Missing From the Book

A beginning is a most delicate time — especially if you’re about to become the most famous historian in all of galactic history. Dune: Part Two will feature several characters who did not appear in Dune: Part One, and perhaps the most prominent is the person who will make sure that the story of Muad’Dib survives for all time. As Princess Irulan, Florence Pugh will make her mark on what is possibly the most complicated and pivotal character in all of Dune. It’s been 20 years since we’ve seen Princess Irulan preparing to do the thing she’s so good at — writing actual books in the Dune universe.

In the new trailer for Dune: Part Two, we see Irulan recording her notes about whether or not Paul Atreides is still alive on Arrakis. What we don’t see in the trailer are the two things that will define her future — she’ll become the legal wife of Paul, and, more importantly, the chronicler of his entire story. As far as the canon of the original novels is concerned, Irulan eventually writes at least 15 books, and many of those are about the events of the first novel.

Of course, these are books that exist within the Dune universe, and are published after the fact, at some unseen time, and (presumably) read by citizens in the far future, beyond the timeframe of the first two novels. These books include titles like The Irulan Report, The Humanity of Maud’Dib, A Child’s History of Muad’Dib, a play called Shadows of Dune, a personal memoir called In My Father’s House, and several, several other works. If there are any budding writers out there looking for their hero within Dune, look no further than Princess Irulan.

This isn’t to say that Irulan is the narrator outright of Dune (or its sequels), but the reason that David Lynch began his 1984 Dune movie with a memorable narration from Irulan (Virginia Madsen) is that one of her epigraphs opens the first book. And the better, more memorable epigraphs throughout the first novel come from her, too.