Dune 3 Update Is the Best News Yet About a Dune Messiah Adaptation

Anyone who knows Dune Messiah understands why Villeneuve cannot jump directly into the next movie. The first Dune is a (relatively) straightforward story about a rising hero, complete with the freeing of an oppressed people and the overthrow of a disgusting tyrant. Although Villeneuve’s take does hint at the dark side of Paul’s ascension as described by Herbert, they remain hints and allusions.

In Dune Messiah, those issues come to the fore and Paul becomes a more morally ambiguous figure. Moreover, much of the book involves palace intrigue, related through internal monologue and finger-speech, rather than action. David Lynch had hopes of adapting the book but couldn’t bring it to screen, despite having a script that better fit his idiosyncratic style.

Obviously, Villeneuve has already been far more successful in visualizing Hebert’s work, and Dune: Part Two remains one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Dune: Part Two does very well in theaters and Warner Bros. green lights a third entry as soon as possible.

That said, Villeneuve is very clear about wanting to take his time before leaping to Dune Messiah. “I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis,” Villeneuve told the South Korean press. “I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.”

That potential return won’t play exactly like the first two films, though.

“I want to make sure that if we go back there a third time that it’ll be worth it, and that it would make something even better than Part Two,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair. “It needs to be different. I don’t want to fall into dogmas. I don’t want to fall into a vocabulary that has been predefined by the first two movies. I would love to make something different. We are figuring that out right now.”