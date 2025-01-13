The Biggest Movie Sequels and Prequels Coming in 2025

28 Years Later (June 20)

28 Years Later ranks high on the most anticipated movies on this list, in part because of the delay between its release and the original 28 Days Later in 2002 (no disrespect to the solid but less effective 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo). It also ranks high because 28 Years Later marks a new collaboration between director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, the latter of whom has moved on to making his own features, such as last year’s Civil War.

That said, one person who won’t be returning for the sequel is Cillian Murphy, contrary to initial reports. Instead, 28 Years Later will follow a man played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who must leave his peaceful island home and brave the Rage Virus-infested mainland. Along the way, he’ll meet fellow survivors played by Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer.

M3GAN 2.0 (June 27)

At this point, we still don’t know anything about the plot to M3GAN 2.0, Blumhouse’s follow-up to the surprise hit about an AI doll that gets a little murder-y when protecting orphan Cady (Violet McGraw), even if it means killing Cady’s aunt and M3GAN‘s creator Gemma (Allison Williams).

Still, Blumhouse seems determined to stick to the formula of the first movie. Gerard Johnstone and Akela Cooper return to direct and write, respectively, and the addition of Jemaine Clement to the cast suggests that they’ll keep the comedic tone. We’ll also get a focus on practical effects, with dancer Amie Donald giving M3GAN her uncanny body language, while YouTuber Jenna Davis is back as the doll’s voice.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2)

Like Karate Kid: Legends, Jurassic World: Rebirth seems like a legacy sequel that misses the primary appeal of its movie. If you make a cool dinosaur movie, we’ll probably go and see it. Dinosaurs are awesome (it does, however, have to be a cool dinosaur movie—something the makers of 65 forgot).

Jurassic World: Rebirth will certainly have cool dinosaurs, especially since it comes from director Gareth Edwards. Evans got his start on the impressive looking indie Monsters, which got him a gig directing the MonsterVerse Godzilla. However, it also has big name stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, and it builds off the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, all of which might distract from the joy of just seeing thunder lizards on screen.