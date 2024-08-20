Joker 2 Musical Sequences Will Not Be the Only Departures from the Original

A quick perusal of social media shows some fans are still processing the idea that Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to Todd Phillips’ billion-dollar-grossing favorite of edgelords everywhere, is going to be a musical. The marketing is being a little coy about it, too, with only snippets of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck humming a few bars of Burt Bacharach to himself, or Lady Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel playfully quoting Judy Garland’s “Get Happy.” But yes: Joker 2 is expected to be a full-throated, song-in-its-heart, toe-tapper.

That departure from the first film is one of the most curious and appealing things about Phillips and Phoenix returning to the well of a project that seemed fairly insular five years ago. However, we now have confirmation that isn’t the only tip of the hat to Hollywood’s Golden Age, and specifically toward Warner Bros. at that. Indeed, according to a new report in Variety, Joker 2 is also an animated film. At least at first.

As per the trade, fans should expect the movie to kick off “with a Looney Tunes-inspired cartoon starring the Joker (courtesy of The Triplets of Belleville animator Sylvain Chomet) before hurtling through prison riots, courtroom face-offs and a variety-show sequence that finds Phoenix and Gaga portraying a homicidal Sonny & Cher.”

A Looney Tunes-inspired Joker cartoon is itself inspired… and perhaps a little ironic. While obviously DC Comics and Warner Bros. developed their legacies independent of each other in the early and mid-20th century, there has always been a certain garishly cartoonish quality to the Joker and Harley Quinn’s brand of mayhem.