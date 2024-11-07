New Star Wars Trilogy Plan Addresses the Sequel Trilogy’s Biggest Problem

While The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi are solid films on their own, The Rise of Skywalker ultimately suffered from a lack of a cohesive vision and plan for where the trilogy was going to go. It didn’t help that the film also changed hands before production with J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio coming back to wrap up the trilogy after Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly left the project. The trilogy just doesn’t quite hold up as a unit because it seems like each writer/director wanted different things.

Rian Johnson clearly thought it was important for Rey to not be connected to anyone of importance. She was proof that anyone could harness the power within them to stand up and fight for a better future. J.J. Abrams then decided to bring back Palpatine and make Rey his granddaughter. Had Abrams (or even Johnson) been in charge from the start and been able to carry their vision forward, maybe her characterization, and others, wouldn’t have been so inconsistent.

Kinberg at least already has some experience operating in the Star Wars universe. He previously worked with Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck to create the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which arguably has some of Star Wars’ best story arcs of the Disney era.

Aside from the Rey movie currently set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, it seems like a good time to move beyond the Skywalker saga and tell different stories. The Star Wars galaxy is vast, full of billions, possibly even trillions of people with stories of their own to tell. There are periods of history that we’ve barely been able to scratch the surface of and pockets of resistance and hope that would make for inspiring tales, especially now. No matter which era this trilogy will be set in or which story Kinberg wants to tell, hopefully his films can avoid the errors of the sequel trilogy.