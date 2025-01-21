The Biggest Movie Reboots and Remakes Coming in 2025

A true modern horror master, who co-created the Saw and Insidious series with James Wan and directed the excellent update The Invisible Man, Whannell strips the story down to its essentials. Wolf Man stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner as a parents of a young girl (Matilda Firth), who get trapped in a rustic farm house, just in time for the father to undergo a lycanthropic transformation. You can read our review of the film here.

Disney’s Snow White (March 21)

Rachel Zegler is one of our most exciting young talents, an endlessly charismatic performer and wonderful singer. But, man, does she star in some stinkers. For every West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songs and Snakes, there’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods or Y2K.

At first glance, Disney’s Snow White seems to be one of the latter, in no small part due to the nightmare inducing CG Seven Dwarves. That said, the screenplay is co-written by Greta Gerwig and director Marc Webb gave us superhero movies’ most exciting romantic couple in The Amazing Spider-Man, so maybe there’s hope yet. Even if it fails, at least we know Zegler will be charming as ever.

The Wedding Banquet (April 18)

Unlike most of the entries on this list, The Wedding Banquet remake comes less from a desire to cash in on name recognition and more of a desire to retell a moving story. Although director Ang Lee would go on to make hits such as The Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain, his 1993 sophomore feature gets far less attention.

Driveways and Fire Night director Andrew Ahn hopes to correct that with his update of The Wedding Banquet, co-written by Lee’s frequent collaborator James Schamus. Bowen Yang stars as a gay man who makes a deal with his lesbian friends (Kelly Marie Tran and Lily Gladstone) to help him masquerade as straight for the sake of his family. Hopefully, Ahn can retain some of the gentleness in Lee’s original, while finding its own unique voice.

Lilo & Stitch (May 23)

Between the two Disney remakes of established properties, Lilo & Stitch offers viewers the most hope. First of all, the original movie’s creative force Chris Sanders returns to voice Stitch, so at least his voice is involved in the process. Second, it’s directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who made the excellent Marcel the Shell With Shoes On films.