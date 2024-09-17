When Goldfinger Essentially Rebooted the James Bond Franchise

A New Mission

In the Goldfinger movie, Bond’s mission is to prove that legitimate gold broker Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) is smuggling gold illegally, and possibly using it to fund Chinese activities. However, unlike the novel, Bond essentially ignores his orders outright from the very beginning of the movie. If you’re trying to follow the actual plot of cause and effect onscreen, you’ll find that nearly everything Bond does is a broken promise. He tells Felix Leiter (Cec Linder) they’ll have dinner, then he switches it to breakfast, then cancels altogether. He’s told by M to use a specific gold bar to try and convince Goldfinger that Bond himself is dealing illicit gold, but instead, Bond decides to mess with Goldfinger in a game of golf where he discovers Auric is a cheater.

Many of these events match the novel, but in the book Bond’s first run-in with Goldfinger is happenstance, and he generally follows his orders a bit more closely. In the movie, with Sean Connery’s permanent half-smirk on his face, Bond’s mission seems to be basically to provoke Goldfinger as much as he possibly can, regardless of what his actual orders say he should be doing.

This strategy leads to a lot of collateral damage. Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) and her sister Tilly (Tania Mallet) are both killed, arguably, because of Bond’s intercession. Goldfinger’s personal pilot, Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman) certainly would have met this fate too; punished for helping Bond, but she’s inexplicably retained on Goldfinger’s payroll even after she overtly betrays him. In this way, Goldfinger brings to light one of the hidden quirks of Fleming’s books: Bond getting lucky isn’t a bug, it’s a feature. What gives Bond’s adventures a veneer of plausibility isn’t their physicality, it’s the fact that unlike a Sherlock Holmes figure or a superhero, Bond isn’t always making the right calls. And in Goldfinger, his mistakes, arguably, are what make the movie happen.

The Bond Palette Expands

While credited to Richard Maibaum and Paul Dehn, Goldfinger’s screenplay was greatly influenced by producers Harry Saltzman and Cubby Broccoli, as well as new director Guy Hamilton. Although Terreance Young had directed the first two Bond films, Hamilton replaced him for Goldfinger and immediately went to work putting his own stamp on the film. One of Hamilton’s biggest contributions was to make sure the movie was outside as much as possible. As chronicled in Paul Ducnan’s book The James Bond Archives, Hamilton stipulated that the film “ought to contain as many exteriors as possible so as to convince the audience we are there.”

While Dr. No and From Russia With Love are praised for their lush depictions of Jamaica and Istanbul, respectively, Goldfinger somehow feels even bigger. The most obvious example of the incredible feeling of the movie is the moody sequence in which Bond tracks Goldfinger on the winding roads of the Furka Pass in the Swiss Alps. Again, Bond behind the wheel of a car is part of why we remember this movie, making the fantasy both beautifully idyllic, but also relatable; we may not have a cool car like that, but who hasn’t imagined themselves silently tracking some other car on a secret mission?

The screenplay and direction of Goldfinger is also so tricky that we barely remember that in order for Bond to get his car to the Swiss Alps, it has to be flown there off-screen by some helpful chaps in the UK. (Goldfinger’s car is also loaded onto a plane to transport it.) This detail is hilarious and brilliant: In order to make a great car chase happen, the movie literally shows us that the cars—like toys being picked up by a child—have to be flown over to a different location so they can start driving around again.