ReBoot 30 Years Later: A CGI Kids Show Way Ahead of Its Time

However, such equipment was more easily available in Canada – along with lucrative tax breaks and various other subsidies. So the team made the move across the Atlantic to Vancouver to start seriously developing their idea. But even then, the process was far from simple. The team lacked the funds to create a pilot to show to networks, and had to rely largely on the power of persuasion. With no real proof of concept, merely ambitious promises about what the team could create, given the money, many networks understandably balked.

Eventually, however, the team managed to persuade ABC TV – along with a complex web of international co-financiers – to take the million-dollar gamble. And the rest is… quite complicated history.

The Tech

Created by The Hub’s newly founded animation studio Mainframe Entertainment, ReBoot’s 13-episode first season cost $10 million to produce (something like $21 million in 2024, adjusted for inflation). The costs were mainly down to the up-front investment in equipment and software – it was largely made using Softimage Creative Environment, the same software used by Industrial Light and Magic to bring Jurassic Park’s dinosaurs to life, but Mainframe also had to create its own proprietary software to supplement this. Initially, a single episode of the show took 18 weeks to complete, but with the help of their new in-house software, the team managed to bring this down to less than eight weeks.

Even the show’s more visually sophisticated later seasons look pretty quaint by modern standards, but it’s important to remember that nothing like this had been done before. By the same token, however, it’s also worth noting that Mainframe weren’t the only team trying to do what nobody else had done before. Serendipitously, another fully CGI-animated TV show made its debut the same year as ReBoot – Insektors, created by French studio Fantôme.

But while the technology was cutting-edge, ABC’s anxiety about its investment meant that ReBoot’s storylines took longer to realize their full potential.

The Writing

Mainframe were at loggerheads with ABC’s internal Broadcast Standards and Practices (BSP) department from the beginning. Despite the fact that the action-packed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers were enormously popular with the child demographic that ReBoot was targeting, BSP frequently nixed even mild displays of violence – which proved a problem when it came to Bob, the ostensible main character of the show, who was supposed to be a physically capable action hero. Jokes were also frequently cut, though the team still managed to sneak in plenty of pop culture references and gags for adult viewers who might have been watching with their children, even lampooning BSP itself in the episode “Talent Night.”