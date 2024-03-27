X-Men ’97: How Konami and Pizza Hut Inspired the Animated Reboot

Fans have been reveling over one epic action sequence in the premiere where Cyclops asks Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) to “give them the forecast,” and the Omega-level mutant single handedly reduces a fleet of Sentinels to scrap. The respect for these beloved characters is palpable within the first few episodes of X-Men ‘97. You can hear it in the writing, and see it in the next-level action sequences.

Castorena in much of his early career was a storyboard artist. Those particular team members, coupled with the director, utterly shape the action within an animated project like X-Men ‘97. When asked how the team created such dynamic sequences, Castorena offers one word: “Meticulously.”

After a slight dramatic pause, the director does go into more detail, revealing it was truly a team effort. “Meticulously, from all departments, all heads, because one of the things when I was brought on board was we had to establish – what are some of the mission statements? What are some of the parameters I’m going to give to our directors to adhere to the storyboarding process to make sure that we are giving all the wonderful goodness that you see on screen? It’s the reason why I genuinely feel our action scenes slap the way they do. They’re boarded up by our amazing storyboard team and they’re directed wonderfully from our directors, Chase [Conley] and me”.

Bringing the ‘90s into the 21st century in terms of action and storytelling is an important journey for many of the creative team, but there’s one last source that fans of the show have to thank for Castorena’s personal journey discovering the X-Men. Once again, everyone should bow down to the gods of VHS.

“It wasn’t even the original broadcast. It was the Pizza Hut promo that they did back in the day with the two VHS tapes of ‘Night of the Sentinels’. That was my intro. I watched Morph die over and over and over,” he says.

“Then in tandem, my local library had a bunch of comic books and old movies and stuff, so I was kind of at the mercy of what I could rent from the library. So, my journey was a little backwards, because that was around the time that [Marvel artist] Jim Lee’s stuff was coming out, and that stuff was hot.”