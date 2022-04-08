Best Superhero Movies of the Last 15 Years

Often described by the older generation as the only cinematic outing for the Dark Knight that has actively given them a migraine, McKay’s dizzying, frenetic comedy is packed with myriad references to Batman history, along with the kind of non-stop action and gags that will leave you feeling utterly exhausted in the best way. It’s not for everybody, but it’s the surprisingly large heart beating at the center of all the movie’s chaos that ends up making The Lego Batman Movie a standout moment in superhero franchise history. – Kirsten Howard

24. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in virtually every way the movie the character has always needed. It’s a perfect exploration of what makes Spidey special in a world full of multiple franchises worth of superheroes, and all without ever losing the “friendly neighborhood” vibes. Homecoming is a genuinely funny light comedy that surrounds Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with an absolutely brilliant cast of young talent (who are actually convincing as high schoolers), balanced by one of the most genuinely menacing villains in MCU history: Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

Sure, it’s pretty darn cool watching Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark reluctantly mentor Peter. But it’s even cooler when Peter is left to fend for himself, and his old, homemade Spidey “costume” reminds everyone that the heart of the character is what makes him a hero, not his gear. It’s also the first Spidey movie to make Peter, Aunt May, MJ, and friends authentic New Yorkers, a detail so baked into the DNA of these characters but that nobody had managed to successfully capture onscreen. It’s a little thing, but it perfectly completes the vibe. – Mike Cecchini

23. Deadpool (2016)

Despite being perfectly funny, talented, and handsome, true movie star status seemed to elude Ryan Reynolds for much of his career. That all changed with the release of 2016’s meta superhero satire, Deadpool. “The Merc with a Mouth” as he’s come to be known in Marvel continuity is in many ways Reynolds’ movie character soulmate. Though blessed with all the physical gifts of your typical superhero, all the artist formerly known as Wade Wilson really wants to do is break the fourth wall and crack jokes with the audience.

Reynolds’ first attempt at the character was in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That iteration bizarrely turned the charming Marvel super mutant into a generic (and mute) super soldier. Thankfully, Reynolds lobbied for the beloved comic antihero to get a second chance, and what a second chance Deadpool is! Directed by visual effects artist Tim Miller, this is a highly kinetic film featuring action comparable to flicks with twice its budget and all the meta superhero commentary you could ever want. Plus a love story that ends with a Wham! – Alec Bojalad

22. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Marvel Studios has a habit of taking characters that nobody ever expected to become household names and turning them into exactly that. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is only the latest example. Arguably the first true Phase Four movie (Spider-Man: Far From Home was technically a post-script to Phase Three and Black Widow was a prequel), Shang-Chi plays like the kind of classic origin story Marvel has been pretty shy about giving folks in recent years. But it’s just what the character, whose history and lore are so completely reinvented from the comics, needs.