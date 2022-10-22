Best Horror Movies of 2022 (So Far)

Fresh

If I’m being completely honest, it’s really hard these days to keep watching horror movies (or dramas) about women and children getting locked in basements. One suspects that writer Lauryn Kahn and director Mimi Cave would agree. Nonetheless, they’ve made one of the more fiendishly pointed riffs on the hellish concept with this feature-length debut for Cave. Because—spoiler-alert—when introverted Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) thinks she’s met a man who’s too good to be true (and who’s played with disarming charm by Sebastian Stan)… she has.

After an intentionally idyllic indie rom-com meet-cute, it isn’t long before Stan’s Steve has drugged Noa at his cabin in the woods and reveals that he intends to harvest her body, like many women before her, for a clientele with an unusual taste for exotic meats. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fun before she expires, right?! The horror of Fresh is that Steve really thinks this is a reasonable itinerary for a long holiday, and the appeal of the movie is that Cave and Kahn don’t disagree as storytellers: they wallow in a bleak but unexpectedly bemused humor that gives way to righteous fury. It also includes the best revenge sequence of the year. – DC

Men

Writer-director Alex Garland (Annihilation) ventures full-on into the horror genre with this unnerving, queasy mix of folk terror and social commentary. Jessie Buckley is outstanding as Harper, a woman trying to recover from the shocking death of her estranged husband. She retreats to a country estate for some alone time, only to discover that all the men in town are not just condescending to her but share some disturbing characteristics. Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner in the last few James Bond films) gives a tour de force performance as nearly all the men in the movie, with the aid of prosthetics and CG, and as the realization sinks into the viewer that these are all the same actor, the implications grow more disturbing.

Garland flawlessly maintains an atmosphere of dread and claustrophobia all the way through the movie, even if he makes his point a little more heavy-handedly as the movie slouches toward the finish line. The climax itself turns the metaphorical into the physical with less than successful results, but Men nevertheless maintains Garland’s status as one of our prime genre explorers who’s got more than just shocks and scares on his mind. – DK

Nope

Jordan Peele’s third film as director is also his most ambitious. Gone is the reliance on familiar horror tropes that his first two movies relied on. There also is no longer an immediate need to entertain you with frequent jokes or non-sequiturs. This is not to say there isn’t also a gallows sense of humor in Nope (2022). But there is also a more patient desire and confidence to ruminate on darkness—both in the form of literal night skies and in the figurative. It is a film about, among other things, the traumas we hide away—or worse still attempt to exploit.

The movie is still too recent to spoil here, but suffice to say Nope works as a grand and grisly allegory for the beast of an entertainment industry that Peele has fed his whole life. After decades in the business, Peele seems eager to consider what happens to people who give it everything, all in the name of catching a single fleeting moment of glory, or at least a high quality photograph of a UFO. – DC