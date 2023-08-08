Barbie 2 Could Return Creative Power to Stars Like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

It opened less than three weeks ago as we write this, but Barbie has already crossed the threshold at the entrance to the billionaire’s club—that short list of films which have grossed more than one billion bucks at the box office. As Greta Gerwig’s fantasy/social satire/weirdo musical shows no signs of slowing down (it’s headed for $500 million in North America alone), no doubt the champagne corks are popping all over the Warner Bros. Pictures studio lot and offices, and plans for a sequel are being developed as we speak.

Or maybe not. While just about every other movie that has achieved this kind of success and become a legitimate pop culture phenomenon would already have announced a sequel, there are no such emanations coming from Warner Bros.—nor are they likely to in the immediate future.

One reason could be the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which prohibit writers and actors from making any deals for the duration of the walkouts. While back channel conversations probably occur between studios and agents (not the actors or creatives themselves), nothing can be formalized and any real development of a follow-up is likely to be slowed down along with everything else. More importantly, however, The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier this week that there has been no official talk about Barbie 2 because none of the principals involved in the first film—star/producer Margot Robbie, co-star Ryan Gosling, director/co-writer Greta Gerwig, and co-writer Noah Baumbach—have deals in place to return for a second outing. In this way, WB could be steering toward interesting and uncharted waters.

A Cure for Sequelitis?

This is, of course, highly unusual in Tinseltown, which is driven (and largely bankrolled) by the ongoing need for juggernaut franchises. And since those franchises need recognizable stars to put on the poster most of the time, the studios want to make sure that they lock those stars in should the property take off and audiences want more.