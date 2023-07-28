Sugar Daddy, Midge, Allan and the Barbie Movie Dolls That Were Once Discontinued By Mattel

Do you remember the "ALLAN" Barbie doll?



He was Ken's buddy but was discontinued; thanks to the success of the Barbie movie, Allan has become a fan fave! Vintage Allan dolls are now selling on eBay for hundreds of dollars! pic.twitter.com/wJ63VgOAI9 — 1075KZL (@1075KZL) July 26, 2023

Allan

Michael Cera plays Ken’s lesser known BFF, Allan, who was first introduced in 1964. The original Allan came with the slogan of “All of Ken’s clothes fit him,” which led to raised eyebrows that Mattel was suggesting the pair be more than just friends, which would have certainly been a taboo backstory for the doll at the time. Ken’s best bud was quickly phased out, although Allan eventually returned (rebranded as Alan) to marry Midge in 1991. Allan’s sexual orientation has never been confirmed by Mattel, but Barbie also hints that Allan wants to share more than his clothes with Ken.

i was so excited to see midge and tanner in the barbie movie as someone who had both of these recalled girlies growing up pic.twitter.com/DRWXnt5WlK — krys solo ❥ hi barbie! (@CaptainOfSolo) July 22, 2023

Midge

Emerald Fennell plays Midge in Barbie, but as Helen Mirren’s narrator reminds us, we don’t talk about Midge. Although Midge arrived on the scene as Barbie’s gal pal in 1963, her controversy came in 2003. That year’s “Happy Family” line featured a pregnant Midge carrying a removable magnetic womb with a tiny baby inside named Nikki. Mattel was quickly accused of promoting teen pregnancy through the doll, leading to Walmart removing the doll from shelves. Mattel later repackaged the doll without her baby bump and put an Allan cutout by her side in the packaging.

I wasn’t much of a doll loving child. Growing up in the 80s and 90s you were inevitably going to be given a Barbie at some point (totally fine).

My grandfather gave me a Skipper doll once though and I remember thinking she was SO much cooler than Barbie… 😅 pic.twitter.com/Y0PQ32MC4V — Sabrina Phillips (@barn0wl16) July 23, 2023

Growing Up Skipper

Barbie’s younger sister features twice in Barbie. Emma Ford plays Skipper, but it’s Hannah Khalique-Brown’s Growing Up Skipper that is confined to Weird Barbie’s (Kate McKinnon) house of outcasts. 1975 saw the release of Growing Up Skipper to teach girls about puberty. When you cranked her left arm, she grew an inch. In a bizarre twist, it also expanded her breasts. Needless to say, the doll was deemed inappropriate for children by some. Mattel discontinued Growing Up Skipper in 1977, making her a collector’s item on eBay.

TANNER THE POOP EATING RECALLED BARBIE DOG IS IN THE MOVIE 😭😭😭 #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/62u8ChRQyc — moop (@kushbarbie_x) June 22, 2023

Tanner

Weird Barbie owns the nightmarish Tanner, a vacant-looking Golden Retriever who leaves “presents” around her house. Animal lovers were gifted Tanner in 2007, but he was quickly subject to a product recall. If the gross fact Tanner left magnetic feces everywhere wasn’t enough, the magnet in Barbie’s pooper scooper wasn’t strong enough and his deposits became a choking hazard.

Barbie Video Girl

Barbie Video Girl (played by Mette Narrative in Barbie) was supposed to win big with tech-savvy consumers. Instead, she looked like a Frankenstein’s Monster with a TV lodged in her back. The doll landed in 2010 and fed footage to the screen from a camera in her front. This caught the attention of the FBI and led to a warning she could be a privacy risk, especially for the children being recorded by the doll. Mattel clapped back by saying safety is its number one concern, but this didn’t stop Barbie Video Girl from quietly being shelved in 2012.

Justice for Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken pic.twitter.com/h6d7u6Wehk — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 22, 2023

Sugar Daddy Ken

British actor Rob Brydon has a brief cameo as Sugar Daddy Ken or is that “Sugar’s Daddy Ken?” Although he might certainly be a very stylish Ken, with his satin paisley blazer, a pair of white pants, and a small dog on a pink leash, the sexual implications of Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken’s name rubbed some folks the wrong way. Mattel later confirmed it was an accidental misnaming, with the Ken doll only supposed to be the “daddy” of Sugar the dog.