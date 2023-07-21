Barbie Soundtrack: Every Song from the Movie

With artists like Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice, the Mark Ronson produced Barbie movie soundtrack is poised to be almost as iconic as the movie itself. From danceable pop hits to more melancholic tunes and ballads, the soundtrack is full of songs for a variety of Barbies and Kens.

While Aqua’s classic song “Barbie Girl” unfortunately won’t be making an appearance on the soundtrack, there are plenty of other bops that make Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land come to life. Here are all of the songs you can expect to hear on the Barbie soundtrack, including a few words on some of the big standouts:

“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa not only brings her pop disco sound to the first single on the Barbie soundtrack, she also stars in the movie as Mermaid Barbie. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is a fun disco romp that epitomizes the carefree energy of Barbie Land while also hiding a deep existential pain within its lyrics. It’s about maintaining a perfect appearance even when you don’t feel perfect on the inside and is a great song to kick off the soundtrack of Barbie’s existential journey.

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

Fans were disappointed when it was first announced that Aqua’s hit song “Barbie Girl” wouldn’t be featured in Barbie due to bad blood between the Danish pop band and Mattel. But even though the song won’t be featured in its entirety, Mark Ronson found a way to include the song with the help of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. Their song “Barbie World” samples the popular Aqua song while adding their own flare.