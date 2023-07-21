Barbie Soundtrack: Every Song from the Movie
With songs from Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Ryan Gosling, the Barbie soundtrack is full of bops.
With artists like Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice, the Mark Ronson produced Barbie movie soundtrack is poised to be almost as iconic as the movie itself. From danceable pop hits to more melancholic tunes and ballads, the soundtrack is full of songs for a variety of Barbies and Kens.
While Aqua’s classic song “Barbie Girl” unfortunately won’t be making an appearance on the soundtrack, there are plenty of other bops that make Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land come to life. Here are all of the songs you can expect to hear on the Barbie soundtrack, including a few words on some of the big standouts:
“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa not only brings her pop disco sound to the first single on the Barbie soundtrack, she also stars in the movie as Mermaid Barbie. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is a fun disco romp that epitomizes the carefree energy of Barbie Land while also hiding a deep existential pain within its lyrics. It’s about maintaining a perfect appearance even when you don’t feel perfect on the inside and is a great song to kick off the soundtrack of Barbie’s existential journey.
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
Fans were disappointed when it was first announced that Aqua’s hit song “Barbie Girl” wouldn’t be featured in Barbie due to bad blood between the Danish pop band and Mattel. But even though the song won’t be featured in its entirety, Mark Ronson found a way to include the song with the help of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. Their song “Barbie World” samples the popular Aqua song while adding their own flare.
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
“What Was I Made For?” is the epitome of Barbie’s journey into the Real World and her struggle to find her purpose. Billie Eilish is well-known for exploring difficult topics like depression and anxiety through her music, so she’s the perfect choice for a song meant to explore Barbie’s inner turmoil and sadness. This song may not make you want to dance like many of the other songs on the soundtrack, but it’s a fitting addition to Barbie’s story.
“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling
The himbo ballad to end all himbo ballads, “I’m Just Ken” tells the story of Ken’s existential crisis as he wonders what his place in the world could be without Barbie, and if Barbie will ever see him as more than “just Ken.” Ryan Gosling absolutely sells Ken’s angst and the addition of legendary guitarist Slash on the track is just icing on the cake at this point. If there was ever an argument for a Barbie musical sequel, this song is it.
Barbie Movie Full Soundtrack List
Below is the full track list and if you scroll all the way down, you can also have a listen at the soundtrack!
“Pink” – Lizzo
“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa
“Barbie World (with Aqua)” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
“Speed Drive” – Charli XCX
“Watati” – Karol G feat. Aldo Ranks
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
“Journey to the Real World” – Tame Impala
“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling
“Hey Blondie” – Dominic Fike
“Home” – Haim
“Man I Am” – Sam Smith
“Forever & Again” – The Kid Laroi
“Silver Platter” – Khalid
“Angel” – Pink Pantheress
“Butterflies” – Gayle
“Choose Your Fighter” – Ava Max
“Barbie Dreams” – Fifty Fifty feat. Kaliii
You can listen to the full Barbie soundtrack below: