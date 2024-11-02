15 Worst PlayStation 2 Games Ever, Ranked

14. The Sopranos: Road to Respect

A game based on The Sopranos certainly had potential, but this was another case where there were plenty of warning signs early on that this wasn’t going to turn out as planned. First, show creator David Chase oversaw the script, but refused to let the game connect to the show beyond that, so the actual plot comes across more like fan fiction, even if most of the cast from The Sopranos voiced their in-game models.

And apparently, that’s where most of the budget went, because everything else is pretty awful. Road to Respect is particularly ugly for a late-gen PS2 game, and the stiff controls and linear level design make it an absolute chore to play. This is one offer that’s easily refused.

13. American Idol

As we saw from the Guitar Hero and Rock Band boom, music games can be fantastic. Unfortunately, American Idol’s peak was just a few years before developers started making really great music games. While essentially a rhythm game, the biggest problem with American Idol is that there’s no rhythm to be found.

Button prompts just randomly cross the screen as your cel-shaded avatar sings subpar versions of popular songs with not even the slightest effort to match any semblance of a beat. And then the judges just blurt out random comments that have little to nothing to do with your performance. There’s also a karaoke mode where you can sing along with the soundtrack, yet your performance isn’t graded in any way. You’re literally going to have the same experience just singing along with something off of Spotify. American Idol is so bad that it barely even registers as an actual interactive video game.

12. 25 to Life

When the Grand Theft Auto series became a phenomenon in the early 2000s, publishers rushed to put out their own gritty urban shooters. Some of these, like True Crime: Streets of LA and Scarface: The World of Yours, were surprisingly fun, and even added some interesting tweaks to the GTA formula. Others were pretty forgettable. And then there was 25 to Life, which was just plain awful.

This is a prime example of everything wrong with this era of gaming, from the confusing level design to the shoddy controls that make it difficult to hit anything. At least 25 to Life did try to mix things up with a 16-player online multiplayer mode, but everything else about the game was so bad that few players even bothered with it.