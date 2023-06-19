Every Final Fantasy Game Ranked Worst to Best

After the first game turned into a surprise hit, Square greenlit a sequel as quickly as possible without much of a plan beyond cashing in on the success of the first game. That meant a slightly better story than the original, but the team also decided that abilities should be upgraded based on how often you use them in battle as opposed to using experience points like in the original.

A lot of modern RPGs use a similar system, but it just wasn’t ready for primetime given this sequel’s rushed development and the limits of the NES hardware. Most notably, gamers quickly found they could game the system and become increasingly powerful by attacking their own party members. Even worse, that problem has never really been addressed in the game’s re-releases. If you do want to experience Final Fantasy II though, just keep in mind that the Game Boy Advance version is still the best, as it includes quite a bit of additional content not seen in other versions, including the now readily available Pixel Remaster.

17. Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy III was first released in Japan for the Famicom in 1990. It took 16 years for it to officially come to the West, and even then, it was a 3D remake for the Nintendo DS. Few gamers will tell you it was worth the wait, though.

Regardless of which version you play, the problem with Final Fantasy III in the 21st Century is that it feels like more of a historical artifact than a must-play classic. The turn-based combat was slightly refined, the experience point system made a welcome return, and the Job System made its debut, but all of those ideas are part of a game that can be overly difficult and subject to every year of its age. Final Fantasy III can be a treat for retro gamers, but more casual RPG fans have little reason to check it out now besides seeing the origins of ideas that are much better developed in later titles.

16. Final Fantasy XI

A lot of gamers still have fond memories of playing Final Fantasy XI on the PlayStation 2 or Xbox 360. Those console versions were shut down years ago, but the PC version of Final Fantasy XI still chugs along more than 20 years after its original release.

Is Square’s first MMO still worth playing in 2023? Well, the answer to that question is entirely dependent on your willingness to deal with all the quirks of an MMO that came out when Tom Brady only had one Super Bowl ring.