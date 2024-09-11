The 15 Worst PlayStation 1 Games

14. WCW Backstage Assault

World Championship Wrestling in 2000 was 366 days of a once-successful company not knowing its head from its own ass. Yes, it was a leap year. As the company circled the drain, its final video game was also its most questionable. As the story goes, EA released a game a year earlier called WCW Mayhem. While it was average at best, it was the first wrestling game to feature the ability to brawl backstage. When the focus groups were asked about the game, they admitted that while the wrestling itself was just there, it was pretty cool that you could brawl backstage. Oh boy, did the suits learn the wrong lesson from those results.

And so, we got WCW Backstage Assault, a game that is ONLY backstage brawling. No rings, no crowds, nothing. Just La Parka and Sid Vicious fighting in a parking lot. The gameplay from Mayhem hasn’t been improved, and the game is now far more limited at this point due to the silly gimmick. I guess there is some enjoyment you can get out of beating Vince Russo with a urinal, but otherwise, it’s the perfect final game for WCW.

13. Austin Powers Pinball

In 2001, KISS Pinball was released. It retailed for a mere $10, and many would say they were overcharged for it. The game featured only two virtual pinball tables, both of which felt completely lifeless. The big crime of the game was that it featured no actual KISS music, instead falling back on limited KISS imagery. As someone who has nothing but apathy for KISS, it’s something I can at least shrug off. After all, at least the game has generic rock music and sound effects that go with that. It could be worse.

Worse would be 2002’s Austin Powers Pinball. Again at $10, this is little more than a reskinning of KISS Pinball but with Austin Powers. There are only two pinball tables based on the first two Austin Powers movies. Goldmember did come out a few months before the game’s release, and with it came the feeling that we were all just done with Austin Powers at that point. Generic guitar noises are one thing, but I don’t need my shitty pinball game throwing low-quality sound clips of Mike Myers yelling, “DO I MAKE YOU HORNY, BABY?! YEAH!”

12. Fantastic Four

Probe Entertainment had a hand in the Batman Forever beat ‘em up, which had it has its problems but was such an over-the-top, in-your-face, these-flashing-lights-are-probably-not-healthy thing that it’s hard not to smile at its earnest stupidity. A year later, Probe would give us Fantastic Four, which just lacked the energy of its thematic predecessor. Not that it isn’t a weird bird, as the CGI graphics and 2D gameplay makes it feel like it’s animated in Flash. But the whole thing is just boring and repetitive.

In this four-player brawler, you can select any of the main Fantastic Four as well as former fill-in member, She-Hulk. Would it have killed you guys to throw in silk shirt Luke Cage or Ghost Rider? Anyway, a handful of stages are stretched out into tedious lengths to pad out the playtime as you make your way to Latveria to take on Dr. Doom. All the while, funky jazz music plays nonstop and in no way fits with the fighting going on in the game. Bah! The Monarch of Latveria deserves better than such janky nonsense! RICHAAAARDS!!