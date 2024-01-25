The PlayStation Almost Had a Very Different Logo

As someone born in the early ’90s, it’s almost impossible to remember a time before the Sony PlayStation existed. Officially launching in Japan in December 1994, PlayStation has since grown into one of the most popular gaming platforms on the planet, even giving us the best-selling home console of all time, the PS2. The more recent PS4 rounds out the list of the top five best-selling consoles ever, with the original PlayStation just behind it in 6th place. The PS5 is now hitting some impressive sales milestones in Japan, too.

But before PlayStation was a gaming juggernaut, it went through many iterations and prototypes. The platform was first conceived as an upgraded CD-playing SNES system called “Play Station,” a failed partnership between Nintendo and Sony that would inspire the latter company to instead strike out its own and become the Big N’s biggest competition.

Just like with the hardware itself, Sony created many versions of the PlayStation logo before landing on the multi-color “PS” logo fans around the world recognize today. The first version of course was attached to that Play Station prototype, the words written out next to Nintendo’s Super Famicom logo. You can spot it at top center of the controller in the video below:

There were many more proposed designs after Sony decided to pursue its very own hardware, combining the words “Play” and “Station” into one word to avoid litigation with Nintendo over their “Play Station.” Quite a few ideas from the logo’s concept art stage were compiled by the excellent Twitter handle Retro Tech Dreams, giving us a better look at all the different directions Sony explored for the symbol that would go on to represent their gaming brand for decades.