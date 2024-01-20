15 PlayStation 2 Games That Were Way Ahead of Their Time

14. The Bouncer

While The Bouncer certainly earned many of the negative reviews it received in its day, the game deserves more credit for being one of the first PS2 titles that really tried to explore everything the new console could do. Its use of advanced ragdoll physics alone should at least earn it a little more respect than it often gets.

However, it’s The Bouncer’s implementation of pressure-sensitive buttons that remains its most impactful early innovation. While the PlayStation 2’s DualShock 2 controller wasn’t technically the first input device to play with the idea of pressure sensitivity, it was the first major controller to standardize that concept and make it more practical. The Bouncer not only utilized that function incredibly early on but did so in a way that added some much-needed depth to the beat-em-up gameplay. Countless action titles (and many other games) have since expanded upon that then-new input option.

13. The Adventures of Cookie & Cream

The Adventures of Cookie & Cream is one of the PS2’s most tragically underrated titles. This cutesy PS2 game was not only hilariously developed by FromSoftware (the studio that would go on to make Dark Souls) but offered new PS2 owners the kind of same-screen co-op experience we never seem to get enough of. However, this game makes this list because of what it did with one controller rather than two.

The Adventures of Cookie & Cream allowed two players to share one PS2 controller to play the game simultaneously. The game essentially treated each of the DualShock 2’s analog sticks like a separate controller for each of its playable characters. That same control scheme also allowed solo players to enjoy this co-op title in a rather unique way. That innovative method of using one controller to simultaneously control two characters would later serve as the backbone for titles like 2013’s critically acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and was generally a huge step forward for unique same-screen co-op experiences.

12. Final Fantasy XI

The PS2 famously struggled to compete with the Xbox when it came to its library of online multiplayer titles. Even the Dreamcast is usually better remembered for its collection of online multiplayer games. However, Final Fantasy XI remains not just the PS2’s most notable online multiplayer title but a console online multiplayer experience so innovative that many modern titles still struggle to replicate its successes.

While Final Fantasy XI wasn’t the first console MMORPG (that honor goes to Phantasy Star Online), it was the first MMORPG to support cross-play between PC and console gamers. That feature meant that the console version of Final Fantasy XI needed to be as functionally similar to the PC version as possible. In 2002, the idea of a PC-worthy MMORPG working on a console still seemed like an impossible dream. Yet, the Final Fantasy XI team somehow made it happen. Final Fantasy XI‘s ambition not only necessitated the development of several PS2 software and hardware innovations but the PS2 version of the game remained supported up until 2016.