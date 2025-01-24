Upcoming Xbox Games You Need to Play in 2025

Set on the all-new planet of Kairos, Borderlands 4 already looks like it will be an irreverent, chaotic time—as any good Borderlands game should be. While we don’t know a lot about the game thus far, Gearbox promises the games will deliver “intense action” and “billions of wild and deadly weapons” with its brand new planet and story. You’ll get to control one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory after crashing on Kairos and breaking free from the planet’s ruthless dictator, the Timekeeper. With the option to play solo or in co-op with up to three other players as well as free-form combat and exploration, there are plenty of opportunities to fight your way through the planet, and maybe even spark a rebellion in the process.

Dying Light: The Beast

Techland – TBD

After over a decade in captivity, Dying Light hero Kyle Crane escapes into a changed world, though not necessarily for the better. Using not only the survival skills honed in the previous games, but also some new abilities that come from being experimented on, in Dying Light: The Beast, you’ll once again play as Crane as he tries to help the survivors of Castor Woods and keep the ever increasing population of zombies at bay. This survival horror game also has a 4-player co-op feature if you want a little help to make it through the violent, zombie-filled nights.

Fable

Playground Games – TBD

It’s been over a decade since the last Fable game was released, and now the upcoming sequel is set to take us back to the fantasy world of Albion for the first time in a while. So far, the story seems to be focused on a former hero named Humphry and a young adventurer he’s taken under his wing. Someone from his past has come back to haunt him and threatens Albion’s very existence in the process. While we don’t know much else about Fable‘s story or gameplay yet, this third-person action RPG already looks to be a welcome addition to the franchise.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar Games – TBD