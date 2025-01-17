Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games You Need to Play in 2025
From Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to Tales of the Shire, here are the exciting new games and remakes that Nintendo Switch owners should look out for this year
It seems like only yesterday that the Nintendo Switch released to huge acclaim, not only due to its game-changing hybrid functionality as both a handheld and home console but also its award-winning flagship title—The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was easily one of the very best games of the 2010s. A lot’s happened since the console’s March 2017 launch: both PlayStation and Xbox have released new consoles (themselves now well into the halfway point of their life cycles), there’s now plenty of competition in the handheld gaming space the Switch shepherded, and Breath of the Wild has received an excellent sequel.
Almost eight years to the day, Nintendo is ready to launch into the next era of the Switch. Of course that means a brand-new console—the just announced Switch 2. That also means that the first couple of months of 2025 will be a bit weird for Switch owners looking for new games for their beloved platform.
In essence, there isn’t much on offer in terms of new first-party exclusives for the Switch at the moment, as Nintendo is understandably focusing on new games for the Switch 2 (which we should hopefully learn a lot more about very soon). That said, there is just enough still coming to the Switch to keep players satiated until the next Nintendo console drops.
Here are the big Switch games you need to keep an eye on this year…
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
January 16
There might not be much in terms of new whole new first-party experiences on the Switch early this year, but there are at least a few remasters of Nintendo titles to look forward to. The great Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was ported over from the Wii U to the Switch in 2018 and now Wii hit Donkey Kong Country Returns is getting the HD remaster treatment. Bringing all the classic elements you expect from the Donkey Kong Country games, this platformer follows Donkey Kong (and Diddy Kong if you want to play this one with a friend) on a quest through nine worlds to retrieve their precious bananas from a group of evil Tikis. Along the way, expect mine cart levels, plenty of collectibles, and lots of surprises.
Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
Aspyr – January 23
Originally released for the PlayStation, Sega Dreamcast, and Game Boy Advance, Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is getting a re-release for its 25th anniversary. This remastered version of the classic Star Wars game brings back couch co-op mode, training rooms, bonus levels, and the arcade cheats and power-ups that made the original version so fun. In addition, the game will have 13 new playable characters, including Jar Jar Binks, and a lightsaber toggle that allows players to choose between the original lightsaber colors used in the game or more screen-accurate versions. No matter your age, Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is sure to be a fun walk (or Force-powered jump) down memory lane.
Civilization 7
Firaxis Games – February 6
Arriving nearly a decade after the previous game, Civilization VII promises to be a “revolutionary new chapter” in this award-winning franchise. Similar to its predecessors, Civilization VII is a turn-based tactical strategy game where you develop an empire across three distinct historic eras. With updated graphics and improved gameplay that includes updates to diplomacy mechanics, changes to production management, as well as other improvements, this evolution seems poised to bring this franchise into the next generation.
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
Aspyr – February 14
Aspyr doesn’t just port classic Star Wars games to current-gen console; the studio’s also been tasked with bringing back the original 3D Tomb Raider games as updated remasters on modern platforms. While Tomb Raider I-III got the remastered treatment last year, next up are The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness in one jam-packed package. The updated visuals assure that these games look better than ever, but don’t expect anything too drastically different from the versions you played in the 2000s in terms of gameplay—although you do get the option to switch between classic and modern graphics and control schemes in these remasters. That should be more than enough for those fans who simply want to relive the classics as they were all those years ago.
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
Konami – March 6
The year of the remaster on the Nintendo Switch—again, we expect this to change as soon as the Switch 2 is unveiled—continues with Konami’s HD re-release of the first two games in the classic ’90s RPG series Suikoden. Much like its contemporaries, these games feature turn-based combat and an epic fantasy tale about rebellion. During your quest, you’ll have to collect magic runes and recruit 107 companions to take down the corrupt Scarlet Moon Empire. If you already love Final Fantasy, try this excellent JRPG series next.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Monolith Soft – March 20
It’s hard to believe that it’s been a decade since the release of this Nintendo action RPG hit in which you get to explore a dangerous open world on giant mechs known as Skells. As a protector of the last remaining humans who managed to escape before Earth was destroyed, you and your companions are tasked with taming a new alien planet called Mira. Nintendo has confirmed this isn’t just a simple re-release of the 2015 game, though. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will also bring “newly added story elements,” which makes this one worth picking up again!
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game
Wētā Workshop – March 25
New cozy game alert! Tales of the Shire is like if Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing took a trip to the Shire of Lord of the Rings. The game lets players live out their dreams of hanging out in the idyllic landscape of the Shire as they create their own character, decorate their own Hobbit hole, make friends in the community, and help the town flourish. We played Tales of the Shire at SGF and were impressed with the amount of care put into creating this version of the Shire. Even though the game isn’t technically canon, there are still plenty of references and easter eggs for Lord of the Rings fans to find.
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
Capcom – TBA 2025
With a mix of classic 2D and 3D style games, fans of classic Capcom arcade-style games have a lot to look forward to with Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Including titles such as Capcom vs. SNK, Capcom vs. SNK 2, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, and more, this game is perfect for anyone looking to recreate the retro-gaming experience. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 also includes an online play mode that allows you to play casual, ranked, and custom matches with other players across the globe. This game is also very beginner-friendly with training modes as well as adjustable difficulty settings and a customizable button layout that allows for one-button special moves in combat. So even if you aren’t an arcade legend, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
Square Enix – TBA 2025
Game publishers haven’t always done a great job of preserving their own history, but Square Enix absolutely nailed it when it set out to remake the Erdrick Trilogy, the first three games in the classic Dragon Quest series. While Dragon Quest 3, which is chronologically the first title in the trilogy, was released last year, we’ll get the second and third chapters of hero Erdrick’s story in a 2-in-1 package, with modernized visuals but the story and turn-based combat fans already love. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to play these three classic JRPGs, 2025 is the time.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Retro Studios – TBA 2025
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond hasn’t had the smoothest development journey over the last decade. Originally in development at Bandai Namco Studios, Retro Studios, the original creator of the Metroid Prime series, took over production in 2019 at the behest of Nintendo, which set the game back years. But despite the bumps in the road, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond looks like a spectacular return for the series. What we’ve seen so far from the trailers looks a lot like the classic Metroid Prime experience—lots of first-person blasting, morph ball action, scanning, and Space Pirates to take down—but with shiny new visuals and a new story, which we know will involve the bounty hunter Sylux, who’s hellbent on taking down Samus once and for all.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Game Freak – TBA 2025
Pokémon Legends: Z-A asks the question of what would happen if you combined urban planning with Pokémon. The game is set in the fictional Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan seeks to create a place where both people and Pokémon can thrive. While we don’t know much about gameplay specifics just yet, this looks like it’ll be a fun and interesting entry in the franchise.
Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX
Yacht Club Games – TBA 2025
Shovel Knight fans, rejoice! An updated version of the original Shovel Knight game is on its way with some exciting new features, including 20 playable characters with unique playstyles. Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX calls on you to embark on a quest to save Shield Knight, defeat the evil Enchantress, and take down her Order of No Quarter. The game stays true to its original retro look and platforming game style while also introducing an online multiplayer mode as well as the power of Rewind and Save States to pause the game and plot the best strategy to get through a level. Shovel of Hope DX has a lot to offer whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series.