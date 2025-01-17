Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games You Need to Play in 2025

It seems like only yesterday that the Nintendo Switch released to huge acclaim, not only due to its game-changing hybrid functionality as both a handheld and home console but also its award-winning flagship title—The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was easily one of the very best games of the 2010s. A lot’s happened since the console’s March 2017 launch: both PlayStation and Xbox have released new consoles (themselves now well into the halfway point of their life cycles), there’s now plenty of competition in the handheld gaming space the Switch shepherded, and Breath of the Wild has received an excellent sequel.

Almost eight years to the day, Nintendo is ready to launch into the next era of the Switch. Of course that means a brand-new console—the just announced Switch 2. That also means that the first couple of months of 2025 will be a bit weird for Switch owners looking for new games for their beloved platform.

In essence, there isn’t much on offer in terms of new first-party exclusives for the Switch at the moment, as Nintendo is understandably focusing on new games for the Switch 2 (which we should hopefully learn a lot more about very soon). That said, there is just enough still coming to the Switch to keep players satiated until the next Nintendo console drops.

Here are the big Switch games you need to keep an eye on this year…