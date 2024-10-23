Secret Level: First Look at a Video Game Adaptation Unlike Any Other on TV

The world and lore of New World: Aeternum falls squarely into the grimdark fantasy subgenre (grimdark author Joe Abercrombie actually helped to polish up the episode’s script), and while the episode is quite grisly and grotesque in ways, the biggest takeaway was that it was funny as hell. It’s fun to see Schwarzenegger fully commit to poking fun at himself, and fans of the Governator are sure to have a blast with it. New World veterans will also recognize many of the environments and characters from the game, so the fan service here is two-fold.

If you’re not familiar with the characters and lore of New World: Aeternum, now is the perfect time to catch up as the game recently re-launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing players from any platform to explore Aeternum and uncover its dark secrets alongside thousands of other adventurers. Those who land on Aeternum never die (a clever way of weaving respawns into the game’s fiction), and while this may seem like it might lower the story’s stakes, it does quite the opposite.

“Living forever isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” says New World: Aeternum narrative director Robert Chestney. “Your life isn’t on the line, but your soul is at stake.” This concept very much plays into the game’s Secret Level episode, in ways both touching and hilarious. “I fought very hard for New World to be the lead episode in the series because it’s so fucking funny,” says Secret Level‘s other co-creator, Blur Studio founder and Deadpool director Tim Miller. “Even if the episode is violent, the humor draws people in.”

Blur Studio has been making game and movie cinematics since the late ‘90s, alongside many of the other animation studios they eventually came to work on Secret Level with. While these studios have often vied for the same projects over the years, the show was an opportunity for them to collaborate and connect.

“The cool thing about the show in general is, these small boutiques that do game cinematics are usually our competitors, but over the course of Love, Death & Robots and Secret Level, they’ve become our friends,” Miller explains. “It’s personally satisfying to me to give all of these like-minded artists the kind of stuff I would love to work on. It’s a great creative process as an animation community.”

More than anything, Secret Level represents the gaming community coming together to celebrate the characters and worlds they love. The show was a monster of a production, with Blur collaborating with multiple studios at once to bring these titles to life in a way that honors the beloved characters and franchises.