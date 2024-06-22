The Games That Defined The Sega Master System

Before the Blue Blur put them on the right track, Sega tried a handful of games starring Alex Kidd. A couple of these releases were going to be completely unrelated games before they decided to just throw him in there for the sake of familiarity. Ah, the Die Hard effect. Most of them didn’t even play the same, meaning they were trying to build him as a brand instead of just a franchise. Alex and his Ms. Marvel hands faded into obscurity, best represented in an Altered Beast Easter egg where his name appears on a headstone. Weird for them to bury his body in Greece, but whatever.

Space Harrier (1986)

In the 80s, Space Harrier might not have been the absolute best arcade game available, but it was the arcadiest. It was that game that you saw, and you immediately knew it was a huge deal. It was premium gaming. You knew that no home console could ever hope to reach visuals or gameplay. Well, the Master System gave it an attempt. All things considered, it did all right!

Considering the graphics and the tricky 3D over-the-shoulder gameplay that comes with flying around the Fantasy Zone (but not the Fantasy Zone from Fantasy Zone, apparently!), this shouldn’t work at all on an 8-bit console, but the Master System gives it its all. Many consoles have their share of games that push the hardware to the limit, but they usually come towards the end of their lifespan. Not this one. Sure, the hit detection leaves a lot to be desired and it gets glitchy, but if you had this in the 80s, you were not going to feel disappointed.

Phantasy Star (1987)

Phantasy Star is part of the holy trinity of early, revolutionary RPG games that laid the groundwork for the future of the genre. It came out a year after Dragon Quest and mere days after Final Fantasy. While those two games were hurt by limited action and simple visuals, Phantasy Star was on another level. The differences between NES and Master System were never more apparent than watching the jaw-dropping atmosphere and sprite work at work here.

Taking place in a sci-fi/fantasy hybrid setting, you play as Alis: a warrior woman out to overthrow the space tyrant responsible for her brother’s death. Putting together a party of adventurers, she flies to various planets and does a whole lot of cool-looking dungeon crawling. Not only are these underground mazes animated incredibly smoothly, but the enemies and their attacks also look brilliant. It’s an amazing total package that still holds up today.

Something really funny about this game is that Sega didn’t know how to really market it in America. Their big idea was to do a commercial for the game Thunder Blade but make a couple of references to Phantasy Star being on the way and insisting it was a big deal. Not a single piece of footage or context. Just a very young Stephen Dorff saying, “Wait until they see Phantasy Star,” while his friends excitedly play Thunder Blade behind him. And one of his friends was Kevin Connolly!