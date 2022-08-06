15 Best Sega Genesis Games Ever

Part of this game’s brilliance can be attributed to Sega’s familiarity with the Genesis hardware by 1992. The game’s development team understood how to squeeze every last ounce of power out of the machine at that point, resulting in some of the biggest and most colorful sprites of the time. They even managed to get one of the best soundtracks of the decade out of the Genesis’ underpowered sound chip.

Beyond the colorful aesthetics, Streets of Rage 2 just plays more smoothly than so many other beat-’em-ups. Even now, you can grab a friend, a pizza, and a copy of Streets of Rage 2, and you’ll be set for a great Friday night.

8. Castlevania: Bloodlines

Bloodlines was the last Castlevania game Konami released before the series went full Metroidvania with Symphony of the Night. As you play the game, you’ll soon figure out that Konami wasn’t quite sure about the future direction of the franchise. Neither of Bloodlines‘ two playable characters are even named “Belmont,” and instead of taking place completely in Dracula’s castle, Bloodlines’ six sprawling levels are set across Europe. While Bloodlines‘ gameplay is firmly planted in the earlier Castlevania games, it’s certainly a bit faster than what came before.

Normally, a game with that kind of identity crisis would be a recipe for disaster. With Bloodlines, though, nearly every change and new idea ultimately not only works but works so well that you’ll find yourself wishing there were more Castlevania games like it. Such as it is, this remains one of the more unique and enjoyable titles in the series.

7. Beyond Oasis

Released late into the life cycle of the Genesis, Beyond Oasis was largely overshadowed by the hype for the next generation of consoles. Of course, the fact that the game represented a new IP and strongly resembled The Legend of Zelda probably didn’t help. Expectations for this game weren’t terribly high, but those who took a chance on it found more than just another Zelda clone.

Beyond Oasis features some of the best sprites and animation on the Genesis as well as a plethora of combat options that make the most of the game’s incredible arsenal of weapons and magic. It’s an absolute gem of a game that’s well worth checking out now if you were one of the many who missed it at release.