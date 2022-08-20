15 Best Looking SNES Games Ever

To be fair, some sacrifices were made in the process. The music certainly isn’t as good as it was in the arcade version, and a few tracks were cut altogether. Still, relatively little was lost in transition so far as graphics go, and the SNES version is still quite playable. It might not be the best version to play now, but this was great stuff in the ‘90s for anyone who couldn’t yet afford a Sega Saturn or PlayStation.

11. Super Turrican 2

No one is going to accuse Super Turrican 2 of originality. The actual gameplay was heavily inspired by Contra and Bionic Commando, but the game’s visuals make for one hell of a spectacle that few other titles at that time could match.

Everything in Super Turrican 2 is big, bright, and, most importantly, blows up real nice when you shoot it. It also moves incredibly fast as highlighted by some very cool vehicle segments featuring a space motorcycle and even an underwater motojet. Yet, despite multiple releases in the early ‘90s and strong early reviews, Super Turrican 2 was the end of the line for the franchise. Sadly, it’s not even available via digital storefronts at the time of this writing.

10. Axelay

Axelay was simply ahead of its time. The game is absolutely gorgeous from the get-go, thanks to the immediate impact of one of the most stunning openings on the SNES. From there, the game properly begins with a beautiful Mode 7 vertical scrolling level that transitions into some jaw-dropping horizontal shooting sections. Regardless of the view, the game just looks fantastic.

If you beat the game twice on the highest difficulty, a message appears that promises Axelay 2 is on the way. That never materialized due to low sales, but much of the team did go on to found Treasure and release the even more impressive Gunstar Heroes for the Sega Genesis the following year.

9. Chrono Trigger

One of the greatest games of all time is still one of the best-looking games on the SNES. Visually, the most impressive thing about Chrono Trigger is that the game remains so incredibly well detailed across multiple time periods and numerous enemy design concepts. No matter which of the game’s dozen endings you’re going for, you’ll rarely encounter re-used assets.