How Nintendo Power Turned Propaganda Into Nostalgic Comfort

There was even a “Goofus and Gallant” knockoff comic called Howard & Nester (later, Nester’s Adventures) about the magazine’s editor and the magazine’s slacker jerk mascot playing the newest games from inside the games. Monthly contests of crapshoot quality asked you to send in your game opinions, with many of those opinions eventually being used for a Top 30 survey in a later issue. It also certainly helped that the magazine came out at the point where there were already a few years of games out for the NES, which gave the publication plenty of initial material.

The whole thing was also a brilliant way for Nintendo to keep fans in the loop. If you didn’t have a subscription to Nintendo Power, how else were you supposed to know what was coming out and roughly when? You would just have to wait for it to show up at Blockbuster or Toys “R” Us and hope for the best. Granted, there were plenty of classics and wonderful games to look forward to, but early on, the Pak Watch section tried a little too hard to sell games the staff obviously knew little about.

For instance, here’s what the first issue had to say about Blaster Master (with zero images to go with the blurb): “About the only thing we know so far about this game is its name. But from the sound of the title, we expect it to be another high-action game from Sunsoft.” Weirdly, they had plenty of coverage for it in the second issue. Still, talking it up with, “No idea what it’s about, but it sounds rad, right?” is pretty funny.

The crew just had so little information to work with and decided to pass along what little they knew anyway. For instance, the Nightmare on Elm Street game was so early along in development that Nintendo Power incorrectly insisted it would have you playing as Freddy Krueger. That was kind of a trend with the early licensed NES games. Sometimes the team would have nothing to say about what kind of game it would be but would throw you a bone via an 8-bit image of RoboCop or a cover image of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. When it came to Star Trek, they simply stated that there would be a Star Trek game at some point, but did not even know who was going to develop it!

Mind you, the crew was occasionally on top of emerging trends. For instance, the Pak Watch entry for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the second issue explains how it’s based on a cult comic series, followed by, “These mutants are really making the rounds, as we understand they’ll also appear in a new cartoon show this fall.”

That’s the thing about Nintendo Power, though. The publication largely existed to generate hype, and it sometimes did so through whatever means necessary.