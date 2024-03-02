Every Video Game Console Generation Ranked From Worst to Best

Microsoft’s long-awaited entry into the home console market not only instantly gifted us with Halo: Combat Evolved (perhaps the most significant launch game ever) but gradually brought genres and concepts formerly limited to the PC gaming scene to console players everywhere. That approach gave console gamers experiences like The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and Knights of the Old Republic and helped usher in the era of viable online gaming for consoles (a movement the Dreamcast kicked off at the start of the generation). The Xbox offered a powerful, innovative, and fundamentally cool alternative to the PS2 that disrupted the industry as few new consoles ever have.

Nintendo’s GameCube will go down as a sales disappointment, but you’ll have a hard time convincing those who owned one that it is anything less than one of Nintendo’s best consoles. The GameCube’s stellar library not only featured some of the best entries in Nintendo’s legacy franchises but some of those franchise’s boldest entries as well. Games like The Wind Waker and Metroid Prime ruffled some feathers at their time but are now widely considered to be masterpieces. Then you had games like Resident Evil 4, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and Animal Crossing making it nearly impossible to avoid the temptation to buy the “third place” console. For all their questionable business and design decisions, Nintendo did everything they could to make the GameCube’s library as stellar as possible.

And what more can you say about the PlayStation 2? Along with being the best-selling console ever, it may just be the greatest console ever made. The PlayStation 2’s record sales can certainly be partially attributed to the value of its DVD player, but it was the console’s historically diverse array of all-time great games that raised it to such great heights. We’re talking about the console that gave us Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Shadow of the Colossus, Gran Turismo 4, Guitar Hero, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and God of War not within its lifetime but within less than a calendar year.

Though things were comparatively quieter for handheld consoles, the Game Boy Advance certainly left an impression during its surprisingly brief run. The WanderSwan also enjoyed a wider release than it ever got, and while the Nintendo DS and PSP are technically part of the next generation, they were released at a time when the PS2, Xbox, and GameCube were still going strong.

I’ve referenced things like “potential” and “promise” throughout this article as ways to help measure the significance of a console generation. While there was quite a bit of that during the 6th generation, it also felt like the culmination of the ideas, advancements, and underlying sense of hope that previous generations established and which future generations would liberally draw from. In terms of the quality and quantity of games, the creative competition between hardware, and the quality of life options that were becoming standard, it really was the best time to be a console gamer.