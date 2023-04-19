How to Expand Your Xbox Series X/S Storage Space

Each year, video games take up more and more storage space. Currently, the title on everyone’s mind is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and its hefty 150 GB requirement. A fresh Xbox Series X can store it with no problem, but what about a Series X that already has plenty of games? What about a Series S, which has half the space as a Series X? You can delete (and should delete) games you no longer play, but given the rate at which game file sizes are ballooning, that is only a band-aid solution. What you need to do is to expand your console’s storage space.

The first solution that probably comes to mind is the Xbox’s proprietary expansion cards. These tiny storage devices were a part of the Xbox Series X/S’ marketing to help set the console apart from the PlayStation 5. Unlike that console, you don’t need to perform invasive surgery on your Xbox to use the expansion cards. Just slot one into the slot on the back of your console, and you’re good to go. These cards come in three sizes: 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Plus you can play games off them with no problem.

If Xbox Storage Expansion Cards sound more user-friendly than Sony’s solution involving SSDs, that’s because they are. However, Microsoft’s storage expanders have their own glaring weakness: they suffer from a monopoly. As of writing, only Seagate produces these cards, so the price of these items remains fairly static unless a retailer runs a sale. Some people have found leaks of a rival card produced by Western Digital, which will hopefully breathe competitive life into the Xbox Storage Expansion Card market.

If an Expansion Card is too expensive or small for your taste, you can buy an external hard drive instead. These devices generally squeeze in more storage space for your buck ($150 can get you as much as 8 TB). Just plug the drive into a USB port on your Xbox (any will do) and format it. After that task is complete, just visit your console’s storage menu, select the internal SSD, and pick the option Move or Copy. Select the games you want to transfer between storage spaces and then decide to either move or copy them.