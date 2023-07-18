Xbox Game Pass Core Is a Big Step Forward From the Xbox Live Gold Era

July seems like the month of Microsoft. The company recently won a huge legal battle over the FTC and signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the next 10 years, which essentially removes one of the biggest hurdles that has prevented Xbox from acquiring Activision Blizzard. But Phil Spencer giveth, Phil Spencer taketh away, as Microsoft is officially ending the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Games With Gold programs. However, the replacement is arguably superior.

This week, Xbox announced the latest addition to its Xbox Game Pass subscription lineup: Xbox Game Pass Core. This new tier of the service takes a page out of the PlayStation Plus playbook by merging the Xbox multiplayer service with its Netflix-like Game Pass. For $9.99 a month (or $60 a year) gamers can play online multiplayer titles on Xbox, receive special membership deals and discounts, and access a monthly library of complimentary games. These titles aren’t “free” since you’re still paying $10 a month to play all of them, but that’s still cheaper than paying $60-70 for one game. Assuming you don’t mind essentially renting titles instead of owning them, that is.

While we still have to wait until September to get our hands on Xbox Game Pass Core, it already seems like a better solution to Xbox’s basic-tier subscription service, thanks to the collection of games that come bundled with the membership. During the heyday of Xbox Live Gold, players would receive four complimentary games per month — two current-gen titles, two previous-gen games. Xbox Game Pass Core, meanwhile, includes a library of over 25 games to play per month, with new titles added two to three times a year, according to Xbox Wire. In other words, subscribers will have way more offerings than just a trickle of titles. Here are the titles Xbox has announced for the service thus far:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

When Games With Gold first launched in 2013 for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, it was hailed as an innovative new offering on the digital service, but in the decade since its launch, Xbox has clearly prioritized Game Pass in terms of the sheer number of titles and perks on offer, including a library that includes day one first-party releases. Live Gold’s much smaller monthly offering now feels archaic in comparison. Xbox Game Pass Core’s library will cast a much wider net of game genres that will offer more options to players at the $9.99 tier.